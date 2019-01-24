Rock n’ Earth Band set to make debut Saturday

The Rock n' Earth Band will be featured in a sneak preview show at the Wild Eye Pub Friday in what promises to be a special evening of acoustic and electric music.

Featuring Jonny 'Mojo' Flores from Achilles Wheel and Bruce MacMillan from Joe Craven and The Sometimers on guitars and vocals, Shelby Snow from Achilles Wheel on bass and background vocals, and Nevada County notable David Clouse on drums, The Rock n' Earth Band will perform a variety of music including rock, blues, country, folk, originals and improvisation.

While the band will play a variety of roots music, the roots of the band go way back.

Shelby and David met at age twelve in Santa Cruz, and within a year actually decided to become musicians on the same day. After a couple of years they formed the Swanton Blues Band, and by the time they were sixteen were firmly established in the Santa Cruz club scene and featured in the annual Santa Cruz Blues Festival as a stand-alone band after John Lee Hooker, who they were initially scheduled to back up as the head-liner was arrested on drug charges less than two weeks before the festival.

They both later launched their respective careers about the same time and did their first tour together in their early twenties. Like most rock bands, it ran its course and they lost touch as both began touring in different bands. Years later they both coincidently ended up in Nevada County, and have been wanting to do a side project together ever since.

"Shelby and I have known each other forever," Clouse said, "and from time to time have talked about putting together a side project, but nothing really came together until now.

"Playing in the Rock n' Earth Band is kind of a return to our roots with the blues, rock, and Americana, and to play behind Jonny Mojo and Bruce at what has virtually overnight become one of Nevada Counties hottest venues for music and dining will be as much fun for us as it will be for the audience, and we are all looking forward to it."

Jonny Mojo and Shelby have performed on occasion with Joe Craven over the past couple of years, and through their association with Joe were introduced to Bruce. Last year Bruce and Jonny performed together in The Band Beyond Description, a Dead cover band featured frequently at The Crazy Horse in Nevada City. David had performed with Shelby and Jonny on a few tours of Northern California and Oregon in the past few years, and when the opportunity came up to play with Bruce, things came together quickly.

Tickets for Saturday's show are $5 in advance and $8 at the door, and reservations are highly recommended for both the show and for dining at https://www.wildeyepub.com.