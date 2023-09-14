Rock’n Dance Party Fundraiser: Featuring “Todd Morgan and the Emblems,” benefiting the Penn Valley Community Center. Prepare for an unforgettable evening of music and community spirit as the eclectic band “Todd Morgan and the Emblems” take the stage at Western Gateway Park for a sensational Fundraiser.
This exciting event, organized to benefit the Penn Valley Community Center, will be fun for music lovers and families.
The Rock’n Dance Party will be held on September 16 in front of the park amphitheater in the heart of Penn Valley. Gates open at 5:00 p.m., with the main performance scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. Besides the fantastic musical entertainment, attendees will enjoy Food Trucks such as The Food Dude, Bullmastiffbrewery, LazyDog Ice Cream, and Grandma’s Kitchen. Classic cars will be scattered throughout the park to enjoy, and don’t miss the Silent Auction and Dessert Auction!
Todd Morgan has been fronting his band, “Todd Morgan & the Emblems,” and performing solo shows for over ten years in Sacramento and throughout California and Nevada.
Todd’s wizardry on the piano, his fantastic guitar playing, his mastery of the drums, not to mention his ability to write and arrange music, and his fabulous vocals, make him more than a triple threat.
In addition, his on-stage charisma and dancing ability have delighted audiences of all ages. He continues to tantalize and impress audiences as he comes up with new ways to satisfy their entertainment desires with his brand of Pop, Rock, Soul, early Rock ‘n’ Roll, Blues, Funk, Country, and even Jazz and Swing.
The funds raised from this concert will directly support our efforts to RAISE THE ROOF of our community center, which will enhance community programs and provide opportunities for the residents of Penn Valley to come together and thrive.
Tickets are available for purchase online at www.pennvalleycf.org. Advance tickets will be $25, and Day-of tickets $35, Early booking is highly recommended due to anticipated demand.
Sponsorship opportunities, such as VIP tables for $500, and banner hanging opportunities for $250 are also available for businesses and organizations looking to showcase their commitment to the community. We actively seek desserts, exciting items, and experiences to auction. We are also actively seeking volunteers and board members.
For media inquiries or further information about the Fundraiser, please contact: Linda Bowers @linda@bowersmediasales.com