Robert Cray Band coming to Grass Valley

The Robert Cray Band will return to Grass Valley for a show at The Center for the Arts’ Marisa Funk Theater on Sunday, Dec. 5.

With a career spanning over four decades, Cray and his band have recorded over 20 studio releases, 15 of which have placed on the Billboard charts. They have toured the world sharing the stage with such esteemed artists as Tina Turner, John Lee Hooker, Keith Richards, and many more. Cray has also been honored with five Grammy awards for his outstanding performance of blues guitar, which incorporates R & B and soul.

Cray is touring in support of his band’s most recent release, That’s What I Heard, which was issued in February 2020, just before the pandemic brought touring to a halt. The album’s opening track “Anything You Want” is said to be classic Cray, presenting the soul so often found in his blues style and providing a pop-savvy melody.

Of That’s What I Heard Cray has said, “We were just killing time [after tour] and then the chords came out. I started playing and everybody fell into it, and it was there. We were in the mood, you know?”

In addition, Cray’s show will be part of The Center for the Arts’ 12 Nights of Giving campaign. For each of the 12 nights, a local nonprofit organization will be featured and audiences will have the opportunity to donate to that charity. Some of the recipients of the contributions raised from 12 Nights include Bright Futures for Youth, Hospice of the Foothills, and Food Bank of Nevada County.

For tickets and information regarding Robert Cray Band and all programming at The Center for the Arts please visit thecenterforthearts.org or call The Center’s box office at 530-274-8384 Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

The Center for the Arts would like to remind patrons to please be aware of current COVID-related protocols. As of press time patrons must present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of showtime. More information regarding these policies can be found on the aforementioned website or by calling the venue within business hours.

Source: The Center for the Arts

KNOW & GO WHAT: The Robert Cray Band WHERE: The Center for the Arts, 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley WHEN: Sunday, December 5 | Doors 6:30 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. MORE INFO: Visit https://thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384 TICKETS: $52 – $62