Roamin Angels toy drive
November 29, 2017
KNOW & GO
WHO: The Roamin Angels Car Club and Santa Claus
WHAT: 28th annual Toy Drive; bring a new, unwrapped toy or monetary donation
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.
WHERE: Kmart parking lot on McKnight Way, Grass Valley
WHY: To provide a Christmas for kids in need
Santa has again called upon the Roamin Angels Car Club to assist him in delivering toys to many needy kids and families here in the Grass Valley area.
Since his reindeer are resting up for their long night on Christmas Eve and his sleigh is getting polished, Santa will arrive in an old fire truck, preceded by a convoy of classic cars.
He will meet with the Roamin Angel Elves at the Savemart parking lot and cruise down Main Street to Mill Avenue and on to the Kmart parking lot.
Once there, the elves will have hot dogs, chips, popcorn, hot drinks for everyone dropping off new, unwrapped toys, a household necessity such as a blanket, or a cash donation.
There will be a raffle for prizes donated by local merchants, live music, fun things for the kids, and of course Santa will be there to hear everybody's Christmas wish. Many classic cars will also be there.
Wally Kronland, who is part of the Roamin Angels Car Club, was fortunate enough to sit down with Santa and ask him a few questions despite his busy schedule.
What follows is Kronland's Q&A with Santa.
Kronland: Santa, Why so jolly when you have so much to do this time of year?
He laughed and with a twinkle in his eye said, "That's just it. Because I'm so busy, the Roamin Angels are helping out as temporary elves to help me get toys to as many kids as possible. By getting the community involved in this toy drive, my job gets easier."
So then, how do these donated toys get to the needy kids?
He took a sip of his hot chocolate, grinned, and said, "All the toys and donations go through the Salvation Army who then makes sure that they go to the families and kids in need."
Would you be available for Christmas requests at the toy drive?
"Of course", he said. "That's one of my favorite things, seeing and hearing the excitement in children's (and even adults) eyes and voices."
This must be a nice break, then, from your usual toymaking?
He laughed again and "Yes, I get away from the snow and cold for a while, work with some great people in your community, and … ride in a really cool fire truck!"
