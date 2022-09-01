Roamin Angels Car Club members Ken and JoAnn Basile love their 1964 Covair

Ken bought the Corvair for JoAnn’s birthday in 2015. It’s a 4 speed 4 cylinder Monza with 149 horse power, Granite Chrystal paint job and black interior.

Submitted photo

Ken Basile bought the 1964 Corvair for JoAnn Basile’s birthday in 2015. It’s a 4 speed 4 cylinder Monza. It has 149 horse power, Granite Chrystal paint job, with black interior.

JoAnn says it is totally fun to drive with lots of thumbs up and interest. It’s a work in progress, they said.

The Basiles have been Roamin Angel members since 2011 and they won a trophy for “Favorite Car” at Big A’s Root Beer Drive-in Car Show in Grass Valley in 2021.

You can see Ken and JoAnn’s Corvair at our Cruisin the Pines Car Show Sept.10, at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. See you there!