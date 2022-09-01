Roamin Angels Car Club members Ken and JoAnn Basile love their 1964 Covair
Ken Basile bought the 1964 Corvair for JoAnn Basile’s birthday in 2015. It’s a 4 speed 4 cylinder Monza. It has 149 horse power, Granite Chrystal paint job, with black interior.
JoAnn says it is totally fun to drive with lots of thumbs up and interest. It’s a work in progress, they said.
The Basiles have been Roamin Angel members since 2011 and they won a trophy for “Favorite Car” at Big A’s Root Beer Drive-in Car Show in Grass Valley in 2021.
You can see Ken and JoAnn’s Corvair at our Cruisin the Pines Car Show Sept.10, at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. See you there!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.