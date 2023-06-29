Get ready for the official Road To Dry Diggings Pre-party at Gold Vibe Kombuchary! On Saturday July 1, join us at our taproom and venue for an unforgettable night of music. We’re excited to feature the incredible talents of EL DUB and PIPEDOWN.

Come out and enjoy their amazing performances, be the first to try our special Dry Diggings release flavor “Digging Your Vibe” the ultimate summer cool-down drink packed with fresh watermelon, mint, and adaptogenic herbs, and take advantage of discounted Dry Diggings tickets and merch.

Dry Diggings is an amazing three-day festival, happening this year August 25-27 at the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn California! For more information and tickets visit https://www.drydiggingsfest.com/