Get ready for the official Road To Dry Diggings Pre-party at Gold Vibe Kombuchary! On Saturday July 1, join us at our taproom and venue for an unforgettable night of music. We’re excited to feature the incredible talents of EL DUB and PIPEDOWN.
Come out and enjoy their amazing performances, be the first to try our special Dry Diggings release flavor “Digging Your Vibe” the ultimate summer cool-down drink packed with fresh watermelon, mint, and adaptogenic herbs, and take advantage of discounted Dry Diggings tickets and merch.
El Dub is an internationally touring one-man “loop’’ band, who is known for bending genres of Reggae, Funk, Hip Hop, and Jam, built with a backbone of extraordinary beat-boxing skills, along with well-crafted upbeat rhythms. This original combination continues to provide him unique opportunities to be welcomed in a multitude of music festival styles and a variety of artist collaborations. El Dub’s impressive looping skills, have landed him main-stage performances at notable festivals and venues, including Dry Diggings, World Fest, SXSW, Vans Warped Tour, Suwannee Hulaween, Unify Fest, and Shangri-la to name a few, as well as earned him the opportunity to perform alongside the likes of 311, Matisyahu, Dirty Heads, Slightly Stoopid , Rebelution, and many more. El Dub’s music is packed with deep and conscious lyrical expression and he evokes positive change wherever he goes, leaving his audiences revived, with a new zest for life and a rebirth of purpose and enlightenment.
Pipedown brings a chill, groove-based California reggae vibe created from the culmination of global talents, experiences, and passion; Pipedown was founded in the throes of the global pandemic in the Spring of ‘21 on the north shore of Lake Tahoe. With a distinct sound drawing together reggae, indie rock, and hip hop, the group has since dominated the local live music scene with their energy and memorable live performances.
Dry Diggings is an amazing three-day festival, happening this year August 25-27 at the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn California! For more information and tickets visit https://www.drydiggingsfest.com/