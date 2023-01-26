Two California singer/songwriters, Rita Hosking and Jenn Knapp, share an evening of original music at the Nevada Theatre on Saturday, January 28, as part of Paul Emery’s Nevada City LIVE! concert series.

Rita Hosking sings of forest fires, culture clash, dishes, black holes and hope. Her stories, songs and soul-stirring, country-folk voice are partnered with versatile multi-instrumentalist Sean Feder on dobro, banjo and guitar, and Bill Dakin on the upright bass. Together, they deliver what Acoustic Magazine calls “timeless, unhurried elegance.”