Two California singer/songwriters, Rita Hosking and Jenn Knapp, share an evening of original music at the Nevada Theatre on Saturday, January 28, as part of Paul Emery’s Nevada City LIVE! concert series.
Rita Hosking sings of forest fires, culture clash, dishes, black holes and hope. Her stories, songs and soul-stirring, country-folk voice are partnered with versatile multi-instrumentalist Sean Feder on dobro, banjo and guitar, and Bill Dakin on the upright bass. Together, they deliver what Acoustic Magazine calls “timeless, unhurried elegance.”
Rita’s style of country-folk has been lauded for story and sense of place, and her performances praised with capturing the audience. Honors include winner of the 2008 Dave Carter Memorial Songwriting Contest at the Sisters Folk Festival, finalist in the 2009 Telluride Music Festival Troubadour Contest, and honors in the International Songwriting Contest and West Coast Songwriters’ Association. “This California girl comes by her mountain music sensibility with true authenticity, with original songs deeply rooted in her family’s frontier experience,” (Dan Ruby, FestivalPreview.com) and Rita’s fans call her “the real deal.” A descendant of Cornish miners who sang in the mines, Rita grew up with deep regard for folk music and the power of the voice.
Rita’s latest studio release, a 2018 album titled For Real, was called “her best yet” by legendary bluegrass DJ and Rita fan, Eric Rice of KVMR. California’s Fiddlefreak Folk Review has this to say about the collection: “With these songs, she has put her finger on the pulse of America by addressing some of the issues that face us today: fake news, racism, homelessness, environmental destruction, and the disconnects created by rampant technology. The triumph of For Real is that these tragedies do not overcome her.” A favorite from the record, Rita’s tune “California” is embraced by the California Wilderness Coalition as their theme song.
Opening the show will be Allegheny native Jenn Knapp — front-woman and songwriter for rock bands the Cheatin’ Buzzies and BuckStar. Throughout her career she has released six albums, worked collaboratively with venues and artists and played hundreds of shows. Recently she has been asked to tell her story and provide entertainment for TEDx in Reno, which will air sometime in early April 2023.