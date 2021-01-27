Rita Hosking and Sean Feder to perform live from The Center

Rita Hosking and Sean Feder will be performing live From The Center on Friday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m.

Photo by Rik Keller photography

Rita Hosking and Sean Feder will be performing live From The Center on Friday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. This is a ticketed show and a live streaming event. While the live experience is best, ticket holders will have 48 hours to enjoy the show. Members of The Center for the Arts get free tickets to the live experience and unlimited access to watch the replay in the new Member Library at thecenterforthearts.org, an exciting new member benefit for 2021.

KNOW & GO WHAT: Rita Hosking with Sean Feder LIVE From The Center WHEN: Friday, Jan. 29, 7 p.m. WEBSITE: https://thecenterforthearts.org/event/from-the-center-rita-hosking-sean-feder/ ADMISSION: $10 Public, free to members INFO: thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384

Northern California’s Rita Hosking sings of forest fires, culture clash, dishes, rivers, black holes and hope. An award-winning and prolific songwriter characterized as “here and now” by The Observer, her stories, songs and soul-stirring voice are partnered with longtime collaborator and multi-instrumentalist Sean Feder. Together, they deliver what Acoustic Magazine calls “timeless, unhurried elegance.”

Rita’s style of country-folk has been lauded for story and sense of place, and her performances praised with capturing the audience. Honors include winner of the 2008 Dave Carter Memorial Songwriting Contest at the Sisters Folk Festival, finalist in the 2009 Telluride Music Festival Troubadour Contest, and honors in the International Songwriting Contest and West Coast Songwriters’ Association. “This California girl comes by her mountain music sensibility with true authenticity, with original songs deeply rooted in her family’s frontier experience,” (Dan Ruby, FestivalPreview.com) and Rita’s fans call her “the real deal.” A descendant of Cornish miners who sang in the mines, Rita grew up with deep regard for folk music and the power of the voice.

Sean plays dobro, banjo, various guitars, percussion, and sings with Rita as her primary accompanist. His three decades of music performance has been eclectic with a strong penchant towards everything rooted in rhythm. His music career includes collaborative performance and recording projects with several notable rhythmic and melodic masters, such as Arthur Hull (Village Music Circles), Hershel Yatovitz (of Chris Isaak), and Joe Craven. For ten years Sean taught afro-latin style hand drumming classes at UC Davis and to private groups between Sacramento and Berkeley. He still occasionally provides lively percussion to the Bay Area modern celtic stalwarts, Driving with Fergus. With a foundation of guitar since age 10 and piano since age 6, ten years ago he embarked on a journey into the energizing twang and spark of banjo and dobro. Sean ably serves the groove and melody in order to reveal and kindle the spirit of the music.

Experience Rita Hosking with Sean Feder Live From the Center on Friday at 7 p.m. Be sure to get your tickets early. Advance tickets are $10 for the public and free for members of The Center for the Arts. Tickets and membership information are available online at thecenterforthearts.org and by calling 530-274-8384 or visiting the box office located at 314 W. Main Street in downtown Grass Valley. The box office is open on Wednesdays and Fridays between noon and 4 p.m.