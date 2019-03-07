Right hand gal: Laurie Lewis and band return to Nevada County

TICKETS: Advance tickets are $20 and available at Briar Patch and http://www.foothillsevents . com. Tickets are $25 at the door.

Laurie Lewis & Her Right Hands return to Grass Valley on Saturday, March 16 at the Foothills Event Center.

Laurie Lewis is a bluegrass treasure shinning out of Berkeley, California and traveling the world to thrilled and loyal fans. She's been a favorite at the Strawberry Music Festival since the early days and continues to blaze a special path down the folk and bluegrass roads.

Laurie is a Grammy Award-winning musician who is internationally renowned as a singer, songwriter, fiddler, bandleader, producer and educator. She was a founding member of the Good Ol' Persons and the Grant Street String Band and has performed and recorded since 1986 with her musical partner, mandolinist Tom Rozum.

Laurie has twice been voted Female Vocalist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association and has won the respect and admiration of her peers. Linda Ronstadt spoke for many when she said of Laurie: "Her voice is a rare combination of grit and grace, strength and delicacy. Her stories are always true."

A pioneering woman in bluegrass, Laurie has paved the way for many young women today, always guided by her own love of traditional music and the styles of her heroes that came before. At the same time, she has steadfastly followed her personal muse and remained open to new influences.

Laurie Lewis and her band the Right Hands perform at the Foothills Event Center on Saturday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $20 and available at Briar Patch and http://www.foothillsevents.com. Tickets are $25 at the door. Call 530-271-1000 for more info.