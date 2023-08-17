The Ridgestock Music and Sustainability Festival returns to the North Columbia School House on Saturday, August 19, 2023, beginning at 1 p.m. The music festival continues to bring joy, entertainment, and some education to locals and visitors alike.
Founded nearly 25 years ago, Ridgestock has quickly become a staple for North San Juan residents. North San Juan advocate, Roo Cantada, organized the festival for 20 years before retiring from the position in 2019, and then the pandemic forced a two-year hiatus. FooDoo Productions (Barbara and Brian Jones) had volunteered for years and decided to step up to make sure the tradition of bringing music and sustainability education to festival-goers continued and they have not failed in that endeavor.
This year the music lineup is jammed full of incredibly popular music acts and in between speakers will discuss sustainable solar energy, the future of food, climate change, and other vital topics. Haute Trash will hold a fashion show, featuring eco-friendly upcycled fashion.
Barbara Jones said last year went surprisingly smoothly and she and Brian, along with their volunteers, expect this year to be great as well. She and her husband continue to bring Ridgestock to the community out of love, she said, “This was originally created as an event for the San Juan Ridge community. A lot of people stay here. This is something the community needed for itself. They back what happens here. Brian and I do a lot of things for our community, and this is an important contribution but a labor of love. This is not something you make money on.”
Without sponsors, the event would not take place Barbara said, “We have great sponsors for Ridgestock: Foodoo Farm, Sanctuary Farms, Sweetland Garden Nursery, Nevada County Cannabis Alliance, Elevation, THC—we couldn’t do this event without the support of our community.”
Music is the connector throughout the day with a promise to get people out of their seats and on their feet. Kicking off the festival is Aedan Gantt, followed by Cassidy Joy, Peter Johnson and Penelope Rose, and Fluffy Monkey, a rock music band geared toward kids.
The entertainment continues with North San Juan favorite, “Planet Jam” featuring Marius Todirita on guitar, vocals, and keyboard, Kacy Todirita on bass and vocals, and Martin Webb on drums and percussion. Planet Jam offers a rocking reggae gypsy vibe and will set the tone for the day.
Next up, out of Chico, California “Blu Egyptian” bring a unique fusion of funk, bluegrass, reggae, world music, rock, EDM, and more along with high energy to the stage. Blu Egyptian is a quartet known for their high-energy stage presence, and jamming through a mix of genres, all while performing songs with substance and meaning.
Ridgestock continues with the original fun sound of “Big Sticky Mess”. The trio of accomplished musicians play hard both on and off the stage. As self-described on social media, Big Sticky Mess plays “original funk music that you feel in yo’ booty.”
And there is more funk to be had! The popular Bay Area Brazilian funk band “Boca do Rio” will hit the stage in the early evening. The Brazilian/San Francisco Bay band, create a Brazilian-American samba-funk explosion. They play what they call psychedelic samba—Boca do Rio then makes way for the headliner, “Smokey the Groove”.
Smokey the Groove comes to Ridgestock via Chico. This self-described “seven-piece group of freaks” brings a full horn section, jazzy guitar, heavy bass, and emotionally powerful drumming. Smokey the Groove was voted “best local act” for the past two years in their hometown and promised to deliver as a full-powered dance machine.
Barbara Jones said the event has really together and excitement is building for a great day, “A lot of people are excited about it. The lineup is really good. There is something for everybody in it. I think it will be a really fun event,” she said.
In addition to an activity area for kids, there will be several vendors selling food, beverages, as well as ice cream. Other exhibitors will offer information and others will be selling goods.
Enjoy a day listening to great music, enjoying upcycled fashion, and learning a thing or two to help move toward a bright future, all while relishing the great food and beverages at the 2023 Ridgestock Music and Sustainability Festival this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dogs are not allowed at the event. For tickets and more information, go to ridgestockmusicfestival.com.