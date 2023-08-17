The Ridgestock Music and Sustainability Festival returns to the North Columbia School House on Saturday, August 19, 2023, beginning at 1 p.m. The music festival continues to bring joy, entertainment, and some education to locals and visitors alike.

Founded nearly 25 years ago, Ridgestock has quickly become a staple for North San Juan residents. North San Juan advocate, Roo Cantada, organized the festival for 20 years before retiring from the position in 2019, and then the pandemic forced a two-year hiatus. FooDoo Productions (Barbara and Brian Jones) had volunteered for years and decided to step up to make sure the tradition of bringing music and sustainability education to festival-goers continued and they have not failed in that endeavor.