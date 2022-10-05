Richard Swayze’s ‘Works from a Lean-to’ featured at Nevada City Winery

Richard Swayze’s oil paintings are visionary and spacious, not necessarily in size, but in absolute focus and perspective, according to a press release from Nevada City Winery .

In his mountain summits, one senses both boundlessness and precision, the release states. The peaks seem to have an echo, which brings the eye to brilliantly clear contrasts from textured crags to smooth and pristine waters, according to the release.

Swayze is a carpenter who lives in a small house in Colfax, surrounded by Doug firs, Ponderosa pines and oaks, the release states.

His lean-to studio has no electricity or heat, and it is missing a window and door, according to the release. It is small, and often his paintings are too. When it is cold, he wears a down jacket with the hood tightly fastened, the release states.

His recent paintings are landscapes painted in oils. They are mostly of mountains, but occasionally a house or a portrait. He says he “paints what I understand or think I understand,” according to the release.

Swayze studied at the Instituto Allende, the Academia de Belle Arti di Firenze, the San Francisco Art Institute, and at Sierra College. He first came to the Sierra Foothills after receiving an Artist in Residence Grant from Intersection for the Arts in San Francisco.

His work will be featured at Nevada City Winery starting today through November 20. An opening reception will be held Friday, October 7, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Nevada City Winery is located at 321 Spring St. in Nevada City. For more information, visit http://www.ncwinery.com/events or call (530) 265-9463.

Source: Nevada City Winery

Submitted photo

Submitted photo

Submitted photo

Submitted photo

Submitted photo