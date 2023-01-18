Organist-GVU-011823

On Jan. 28 and 29, Peace Lutheran Church of Grass Valley will be honored to present in concert, Richard Elliott, Principal Organist for the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square (formerly known as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir).

Because of this unique opportunity for Nevada County, Elliott has agreed to perform his concert on both Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. Reservations will be required and can be made by emailing the PLC office at office@peacelutheranGV.org. If you have difficulty with Internet access, call the office at (530) 273-9631. There will be a wine and cheese reception after Sunday’s performance.