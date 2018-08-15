Rich with country music: Tyler Rich and Marck Mackay to perform at the Grass Valley Elks Lodge

TICKETS: $25 members, $28 general public. Tickets at: The Center for the Arts Box Office or by calling 530-274-8384 ext 14, BriarPatch Food Coop at 530-272-5333, or online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org

Two new country road warriors — Tyler Rich and Mark Mackay — roll into town for a dance concert at the Grass Valley Elks Lodge on Thursday, as part of The Center for the Arts OnTheGo concert series.

Raised in Yuba City, Tyler Rich found his love of music gathered around a Christmas tree alongside family singing holiday classics and family favorites of all genres including Creedence Clearwater Revival, Michael Jackson, The Beatles and Tom Petty.

At age eight his cousin introduced him to the country sounds of George Strait, Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson before his grandparents surprised the then 14-year-old with a guitar so he could join in the annual jams.

Fast forward to graduating college with a degree in Economics, Rich moved to Los Angeles to pursue a different game of numbers — music — exploring various genres with songwriting and bands before taking the leap as a solo artist.

His fanbase has grown from Sacramento supporting his independent release to signing a record deal with The Valory Music Company and publishing agreement with Big Machine Music.

While introducing his amplified sound and infectious energy coast to coast, Rich has moved to Nashville and become a road warrior performing alongside some of the genre's top acts including Dustin Lynch, Sam Hunt, Brett Eldredge, Justin Moore, Cole Swindell and Dan + Shay.

His most recent single "The Difference" has been lauded as a SiriusXM Highway Find, and landed Tyler as a CMT Listen Up artist for 2018.

For the Yuba City native who splits his time between Nashville and Los Angeles, where his fiancée lives, "The Difference" is his long-awaited introduction to country radio — a moment he's been working towards since first playing various genres with his band in high school.

"My first concert was George Strait at Arco Arena in Sacramento when I was 8. My mom was big into country, so when I was riding around with my mom in the car it was Clint Black, Vince Gill, Garth, George," he said. "My dad would listen to Tom Petty, Creedence, Pat Benatar so it's cool to have both of those influences in my sounds now."

Rich began testing his country music chops online where he gained a huge following. One of his biggest fans included another hot country newcomer, Dustin Lynch, who saw him singing his hit song "Mind Reader" on Instagram before inviting Rich to Nashville for a meeting. That lead Rich to a management deal and the momentum hasn't stopped.

Opening the show is guitarist/songwriter Mark Mackay.

From Hollywood to Nashville in a recent 12-month period Mackay played 230 shows, headlining festivals, concerts and clubs and opening for country stars like Frankie Ballard, Eli Young Band, Cole Swindell, Tracy Lawrence and Old Dominion, plus legendary rockers The Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special, Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) and Orianthi.

Free thinking, fast moving and restlessly creative, Mackay grew up south of San Francisco enthralled by country music and trained as a classical pianist.

"When you come up playing classical piano and you have to worry about dynamics and feel, and have the teacher slapping your wrists when they drop down, that stays with you for life," he said.