‘Rich, chilling and disconcerting:’ Sweeney Todd slashes its way to Sierra Stages

Since their beginning in 2008, the principals of Sierra Stages have pushed the boundaries and raised the expectations of what community theatre is capable of, with productions ranging from staged readings to award winning theatrical presentations. This season is no different as the company presents, “Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” arguably, one of Steven Sondheim’s greatest musicals.

Sierra Stages is no stranger to Sondheim, with “Sweeney Todd” being the seventh work of Sondheim’s, brought to the stage by the nonprofit.

It was the success of their production of “Cabaret” in 2019 that convinced co-founder, board member and music director, Ken Getz that the community had the talent pool to bring this award-winning play to Nevada County. Bringing this play to life meant finding the talent and then it was about the timing.

“I have been wanting to do ‘Sweeney Todd’ ever since I saw the original production several times on Broadway in 1979 and several times in Boston in 1981,” said Getz. “Over the past 40 years, I have seen many other productions of the show and have been steadily working up the nerve to take on the challenge to music direct the show. I finally decided to take it on following our production of ‘Cabaret’ — an entertaining musical with dark themes — in the summer of 2019. We scheduled ‘Sweeney Todd’ for the summer of 2020 because I was convinced that we had the talent in our community do justice to the show.”

A worldwide pandemic put the project on pause.

“We put together a fantastic cast, production staff and orchestra, and had begun production planning and music rehearsals when COVID-19 struck and uprooted everyone’s plans for live theater in 2020,” he said.

While the company was able to produce several outdoor shows as time went on, it took a bit of a risk to pursue the hefty undertaking that is ‘Sweeney Todd.’

Lucky for theatre goers, Sierra Stages was able to move forward with most of the same cast, orchestra, and production staff with previews tonight and tomorrow (July 14 and 15) and opening Saturday, July 16 at the Nevada Theatre on Broad Street in Nevada City with a cast of 21 and a large live orchestra.

Winner of eight Tony’s, including Best Musical, “Sweeney Todd” is set in 19th-century London, telling the tale of an unjustly exiled barber and his quest to avenge the wrongs done to him and his family. The musical is funny, thrilling, brilliant, and Getz said, even a little sad.

“The play sounds incredibly bleak when you hear about it, but it is not,” he said. “It is incredibly rich, not only chilling and disconcerting, but it is also extremely funny, and I defy any human to get to the end of the show without being a little bit teary.”

One of the reasons Sierra Stages productions are always so impressive is the amount of time dedicated to preparation. Rehearsals began in January with a lot of music to learn.

Nevada County actors make up the cast including Micah Cone as Sweeney Todd, and Sarah Noah as Mrs. Lovett. Cone said the role is truly a bucket list item for him.

“I’ve never seen a live stage production but saw the film, which I enjoyed and have always wanted to play the role after seeing that film,” Cone said. “I was partially cognizant of the amount of work that it would take. Having the drive, and the dedication and the desire to be in the play and to play the role was foundational for me.”

The story portrays madness amid romantic notions. Noah agrees this is a dream role.

“This is a role I have really wanted to play,” she said. “I love the musical challenge. It keeps you thinking. It’s been a lot of work, but it has been great. I love the challenge. She’s a crazy character and I love playing whacky, stranger characters.”

Getz emphasized the play is quite different from the movie (which he did not care for initially).

“The movie focuses only on Sweeney Todd, and Mrs. Lovett and blood, a lot of blood and the musical is not about the blood,” Getz said. “It’s about revenge. It’s a very different story, I think.”

Other key roles are performed by local favorites: Robert Merchant, Rebekah Martino, Christi Colombo, Trish Adair, Heidi Grass, Casey Burke and Cosmo Merryweather as well as ensemble players, Anthony Andino, Audrey Delgado, Rebekah Freeman, Nancy Haffey, Kevin Lucas-Ross, Ken Miele, Isabella Moore, Tasa Proberts, Kimberly Shepard, Sam Uelmen and Kim Wellman.

Directed by Robert Rossman, with music direction by Ken Getz, scenic design is by Teresa Shea, lighting design is by Erin Beatie and Devin Cameron, costume design is by Paulette Sand-Gilbert, sound design is by Greg Cameron, and stage managers are Michele Nesbit and Jilline Henderson.

Getz said Rossman stepped up to direct and has done an incredible job of dealing with 21 actors on a small stage along with the set and an orchestra as well.

Peter Mason does most of the heavy lifting behind the scenes as Managing Director of Sierra Stages.

For tickets and more information go to http://www.sierrastages.org .

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at http://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com

Micah Cone (as Sweeney Todd) and Casey Burke (as Pirelli) in the Sierra Stages production of the Stephen Sondheim musical thriller “Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

Photo by David Wong

Christi Colombo and Sara Noah play Tobias Ragg and Mrs. Lovett in the Sierra Stages production of the Stephen Sondheim musical thriller.

Photo by David Wong

