Revisiting history: Special reading of ‘Fair Use’ at The North Star House

On Sunday, the North Star Historic Conservancy will present a staged reading of Sands Hall's "Fair Use."

"Fair Use" explores the controversy surrounding Wallace Stegner's use of the lives of Mary and Arthur Foote (who lived in the North Star House and were essential in the selection of Julia Morgan as its architect); and, especially, Stegner's prolific use of the actual writing of 19th century author/illustrator Mary Hallock Foote in the creation of his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, "Angle of Repose."

Mary Hallock Foote was a preeminent artist in the mid-nineteenth century prior to moving to Grass Valley. She illustrated books for writers like Longfellow and Hawthorne, including "The Scarlet Letter."

In her later career in Grass Valley she wrote and illustrated stories of our local area and mining.

This performance is dedicated to the memory of Peggy Levine and her passion for The North Star House — for its famous architect as well as its famous residents — and who had so much to do with initiating restoration work, and with making it the terrific community event venue it is.

The North Star House is a historically significant part of the community. The building has been designated and listed on the National Trust for Historic places.

The contributing cast featured are: Kim Culbertson, Lois Ewing, Les Solomon, Thomas Taylor, Sharon Winegar and T.E. Wolff.

The performance takes place from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at The North Star House.

Visit http://www.thenorthstarhouse.org for more information and tickets.

Source: The North Star House