REVIEW: ‘The Worst Person in the World’ opening Friday at The Onyx

"The Worst Person in the World " is Oscar Nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film, and odds are, you may not have heard of it. The lead protagonist, Julie, is played by Cannes Best Actress winner Renate Reinsve.

In spite of its romcom status, “The Worst Person in the World” avoids trite formulas associated with romantic comedies and delivers something vivaciously fresh. We see Julie move through 12 discrete chapters in her life over four pivotal years through and beyond her twenties. Director Joachim Trier captures exploration and imperfect discovery as Julie seeks to find the life that she wants, rather than fulfilling the expectations of those around her. Does wanting your own life make you the worst person in the world? Maybe, maybe not, but either way, Renate Reinsve holds the screen delivering an engaging and totally relatable performance.

Bringing real context to identity, aging, and the shift from real artifacts to digital in our lives adds complexity and depth as part of the subtext. The ticking clock to become a productive contributor to society, to partner and reproduce are constant undercurrents weighed against the fleeting possibility of happiness and individual fulfillment. In the end, do we care about these societal requirements, possessions and fixed roles or is there perhaps something more precious to just being alive?

Costar Anders Danielsen Lie provides gravity and gives Julie the chance to begin to reckon with the consequences of her actions. Lie was honored with the National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as one of Julie’s love interests, sounding board and friend.

“The Worst Person in the World” concludes Trier’s Oslo Trilogy with a collection of wonderful characters who mark society’s notions while living out a life that is their own. Trier gives us delightful entertainment, both hilarious and heartbreaking with a distinctively modern update to the romantic comedy.

