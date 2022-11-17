REVIEW: The Great Basin like ‘a road trip with no destination’

When Chivas DeVinck took his young family on a cross-country trip to visit relatives on the West Coast, he didn’t realize he would be discovering his next project, but that’s just where Highway 50, the loneliest highway in America, took him.

People in the Great Basin and in Ely Nevada were ready to talk and share about their lives and in this sharing DeVinck found a metaphor for our busy lives. “People wanted to talk, and I wanted to listen,” recalls DeVinck. He also found a place that reminded him of his youth in both Yosemite and Paradise, California. The landscape seemed to combine both places with an open ruggedness that conveys something about the spirit of the land and the people who inhabit it.

The Great Basin is a 92-minute documentary film which had its North American Premier at the Santa Fe Film Festival this October. It is composed of everyday life in the Great Basin, Nevada with viewpoints from miners, ranchers and Native tribal members. While remote in location, it touches on issues humans face globally — water and land rights, climate change, social change and isolation.

The theme of isolation is very concrete in this film because of the geography, and this is a door of empathy for people in this place whose authenticity calls to a simpler age. But, as DeVinck observes, aren’t we all feeling a little bit isolated? Are we in Ely Nevada or in NYC in an apartment complex with over 100 units? There is a lot of fragmentation in America today, no matter where you live, and this is something that is social, political and ecological.

One might think of this film as a tone poem, with slices of life in a place which strips down life to a core of human experience. DeVinck sees the protagonist in The Great Basin documentary as the land — how we have used this land today as well as how early 20th century settlements and mining industry have seen and utilized this as a consumable resource and how that compares to the Native American history that is portrayed in this film.

The beginning and end of the film are in conversation with one another and hint at questions about the nature of life and place. Perhaps, rather than an entire picture, we are presented with an encapsulation of time and are left with our own mystery of answering these questions.

An underpinning to The Great Basin is the fragility of the West and the hundreds of remote towns that echo Ely Nevada. These are places and ways of life that are facing potential extinction. From this perspective, DeVinck does a tremendous service by telling a story in images and conversation that may in the not too distant future, be impossible to access in the moment, and exist only as a record of a way of Western life.

The Great Basin is in many ways a representation of a road trip with no destination — which is an important metaphor, and leads the viewer back to themselves. DeVinck states, “Metaphor is what I am in search of as a filmmaker — beauty in its light and in its darkness. I think of this documentary as an impressionist survey of the Great Basin from my perspective.”

See The Great Basin and meet the filmmaker Chivas DeVinck on November 20 at 7 p.m., Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre. This film is co-presented with the Nevada City Film Festival and will be introduced by DeVinck. A question and answer with the filmmaker will follow the screening. Learn more about this film at https://thegreatbasinfilm.com

