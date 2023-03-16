Sierra Stages’ production of the “The Moors” is the perfect foil for the isolation and troublesome weather of the past weeks. The play is a wonderfully dark, chillingly funny embrace and sendup of the gothic thriller. If you like the Brontë sisters, this black comedy is your cup of English Breakfast tea — there’s even a twist on the “madwoman in the attic” trope.
Sierra Stages kicks off its 2023 season — under new direction following the retirements of both Peter Mason, former managing director, and Ken Getz, former music director — with this excellent production of Jen Silverman’s inspired tale of seething tensions, repressed passions, sublimated eroticism and exquisite melodrama. The play is set in the Victorian era and borrows from gothic novels like “Jane Eyre” and “Wuthering Heights,” but its wonderful language, weird characters, and issues of isolation and need for love and validation are quite contemporary.
Out on the desolate moors live two unhappy sisters with their maid and a melancholy dog. Older sister Agatha (Judy Merrick) is a tightly wound woman who has the mien of a predator and displays her clear desire for power and order with her stern line deliveries and aloof manner. Younger and flighty sister Huldey (Lauren Langley) is her melodramatic, comedic foil, being obsessed with fame, acknowledgement and writing in her diary. Marjory/Mallory/Margaret (Marion Jeffrey) is their sole servant, who pretends that she is a different staff member depending upon the requirements and, literally, which hat she puts on. Then enters Emilie (Heidi Grass), hired as a governess by Agatha on false pretenses, who initially seems sweet and curious, but slowly displays darker desires. Tensions arise between the four women as their goals and ambitions begin to conflict: alliances — even romances — form and longings for power and control manifest. The play wrestles with the very contemporary questions of gender, power and class.
Adding to this mix of strange characters is a great Mastiff (Chase Andrew Coney), who roars existential queries to the universe, and a simple injured waterbird, The Moorhen (Sue LeGate Halford) with whom the dog falls in love — no, becomes obsessed — solely because she looks at and acknowledges his existence. Obsession is not a good thing.
The cast was uniformly excellent, extremely believable, and each completely immersed in their character; it even seemed natural for a dog and a bird to be having a conversation. It was particularly fascinating to watch each actor develop her/its character’s motivation throughout the play’s progression.
John Ficarra’s direction was spot-on for each character — movements, positioning and interactions all were fluid and enhanced the visual tension and hilarity. Pamela Hodges’ set was simple and straightforward, perfect for its use, and surprising when the stage suddenly split. Les Solomon’s lighting was extremely effective — I loved when the lights snapped on or off at the beginning/end of a vignette. The costumes designed by Jori Phillips were fabulous — the gowns worn by each woman illuminated her persona. And the fight director (unacknowledged in the program) did an amazing job staging the ‘tussle’ between Agatha and Huldey.
Through no fault of Sierra Stages — it was the playwright’s choice — the first part of the first act starts and builds slowly. Do not be dismayed. Before the second act, the storyline, outrageous humor and action are moving at full speed.
Another very well done and worthwhile Sierra Stages theater experience, “The Moors” continues at the Nevada Theatre through April 2.
Hindi Greenberg is pleased to find that Sierra Stages is continuing its legacy of excellence.