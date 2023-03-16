Sierra Stages’ production of the “The Moors” is the perfect foil for the isolation and troublesome weather of the past weeks. The play is a wonderfully dark, chillingly funny embrace and sendup of the gothic thriller. If you like the Brontë sisters, this black comedy is your cup of English Breakfast tea — there’s even a twist on the “madwoman in the attic” trope.

Sierra Stages kicks off its 2023 season — under new direction following the retirements of both Peter Mason, former managing director, and Ken Getz, former music director — with this excellent production of Jen Silverman’s inspired tale of seething tensions, repressed passions, sublimated eroticism and exquisite melodrama. The play is set in the Victorian era and borrows from gothic novels like “Jane Eyre” and “Wuthering Heights,” but its wonderful language, weird characters, and issues of isolation and need for love and validation are quite contemporary.

Hindi Greenberg is pleased to find that Sierra Stages is continuing its legacy of excellence.