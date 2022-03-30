REVIEW: Sierra Cinemas presents ‘La Belle Sauvage’

I’ll try to avoid overusing superlatives for this extraordinary production, but that may prove difficult. This visually arresting, endlessly creative adaptation of Philip Pullman’s novel “The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage” remains faithful to its source even as it manages easy accessibility for those unfamiliar with the material. Speaking of material, the story here takes place twelve years before Pullman’s trilogy “His Dark Materials” begins. That series spawned a so-so film, “The Golden Compass,” and an exceptional HBO series about to present the third book, “The Amber Spyglass.” The heroine of that trilogy, Lyra Belacqua, AKA Lyra Silvertongue, is here a mere infant, albeit an infant in mortal danger.

The stories are set in a parallel universe strikingly familiar: there is a London, an Oxford, the River Thames. But, in this world, one’s soul lives outside of one’s body, visible to all, in an animal form. It’s as though your inner reality is on display. Who are you really? A snake, a dog, a ferret, a bird? It’s a compelling concept, utterly original, and layered with depth and possibility.

The production uses puppets and puppeteers who both manipulate the “daemons” and speak their lines: yes, they talk.

This world is in the grip of a stern, unforgiving religious authority known as The Magisterium. Its ruthlessness reminds one of the various Inquisitions and Fundamentalisms of our own world, where killing the “heretic” fits into their dark theologies. A prophecy concerning the infant girl sends these fanatics on a frantic search for her. In the midst of a destructive one-hundred-year flood, Lyra has as her protectors a twelve-year-old boy, Malcolm Polstead, and a fifteen-year-old girl, Alice Parslow. The three face incredible dangers as they race down the floodwaters in the canoe that gives the story its title. The action is crisp, tightly directed, and always serves the larger narrative, that of innocence versus evil, of open inquiry versus state censorship and oppression.

Most of the performers play multiple roles, but this never confuses. Of special note is Samuel Creasy as the young Malcolm. He’s clearly not twelve, but one soon forgets that, as his characterization is so true. The stage is an Elizabethan thrust, with audience on three sides, and there are few set pieces or properties. What is there are marvelously illustrative video projections. They’re stunning, artful, realistic and yet not. For all this wizardry, none of it would amount to much unless the human element, the characters, the story, hold us. And held we are. Director Nicholas Hytner has served up a miracle of a play.

John Deaderick is a local theatre artist and the author of “Make Sweet the Minds of Men: Early Opera and Tragic Catharsis,” available at Amazon.com

Photo by Manuel Harlan