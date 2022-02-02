REVIEW: ‘Parallel Mothers’: Fearless women, history speaks

Pedro Almodovar’s latest film, “Parallel Mothers,” is his seventh film with actress Penelope Cruz. Some say it is their best creative collaboration. What is certain, is that Almodovar’s writing and directing elicits a tremendously vital screen presence from Cruz who is the heart of this improbable, though credible, melodrama.

Almodovar never seems satisfied with just doing one thing well or expressing one simplistic idea. Rather, “Parallel Mothers” offers a great deal to consider, with a historical treatment of the Spanish Civil War, sexual orientation and cultural misogyny. All put together so cleverly that as the film moves with these layered story threads, we go with the journey, leaving behind a fair amount of rationalization along the way — which is a very good thing in terms of movie-making and entertainment. There is never a dull moment or predictable second-guessing as the plot develops, turns right, then left, then back to center — wait a minute! Is that center?

Penelope Cruz plays Janis with strong support from Milena Smit as Ana. These two mothers are joined by Teresa, Ana’s mother played by Aitana Sánchez-Gijón and Janis’ employer, Elena, Rossy de Palma. Israel Elejalde plays Arturo, Janis’ lover and conveniently, paleo archeologist. This is a vibrant and engaged ensemble cast working together with fluid compatibility.

Almodovar’s films have a quality, that while almost beyond belief, they are at the same moment completely true to life —not the life in picture books, but the lives real people live — full of texture, contradiction, heartbreak and joy. Parallel Mothers tells the story of two women whose lives become accidentally and intrinsically interwoven when they give birth on the same day. A secondary line in the plot is the identification of a mass grave from the Spanish Civil War and the paleo archeologist who can help locate and identify Janis’ family members.

Rather than dwell on the surface, Almodovar takes us to the emotions that drive actions and in doing so, gives us something much more than a limited drama.

The cinematography and art direction are color saturated with an occasional delight of visual metaphor. As the drama moves along with the story of these women, Almodovar also writes a place to remember, recognize and feel deeply the horrors of the Spanish Civil War. We are left to realize the context of the smaller story is set within a broader chapter of human history. A perfect juxtaposition of human values with new life pensively framed with lost lives.

It would be easy to miss this film — subtitles, offbeat sounding plot — but don’t. There is a reason that Penelope Cruz won best actress for this performance at the 78th Venice Film Festival in December. Will the Academy Awards follow with a nomination on Feb. 8?

Pedro Amodovar with Penelope Cruz on the set of “Parallel Mothers.“

Photo courtesy of Film Affinity and Sony Classic Pictures