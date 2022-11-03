Review: Moonage Daydream — Davie Bowie in his own words

The Onyx Downtown is screening the new David Bowie movie, Moonage Daydream on Sunday, November 6.

Visionary director Brett Morgen’s new David Bowie film Moonage Daydream plays at Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre on Sunday, November 6 at 7 p.m. Morgen proves up to the challenge of describing one of the most diverse and iconic performers of our time with immersive cinema — this is not a traditional biopic. Bowie’s own voice and words establish a non-linear approach to following the wave of his creative flow, interspersed with color-soaked imagery and constant change. Morgen has previously directed films on both Kurt Cobain and Jane Goodall.

David Bowie was never about reporting on where pop-culture was, but rather seemed to be a few steps ahead, and as culture catches up to him, Bowie moves on. (In some ways, we are still catching up to him). Morgen went over some 5 million bits of archival information in creating this film, which he worked on over a span of five years. In the end we see a more complete way to frame David Bowie himself, with a constant stream of his own thoughts on life, creativity and freedom interspersed with performances. While music is focal, this is not a rock-concert video and many of Bowie’s hits are not included. It’s not headline news that Bowie constantly sought to avoid the mundane, treasured curiosity and broke new ground in music and culture, however, Morgen manages to put this in a new context by giving us Bowie himself, rather than an interpretation.

Moonage Daydream is an immersive flow of Bowie’s music, words and vibrant imagery informing through brilliance, not translation. Bowie devotees will likely find new treasures and ways to consider the permission Bowie gives others by discarding traditional roles. In one interview, Bowie is dressed as Ziggy Stardust and is asked if his shoes are man’s shoes or women’s shoes and he answers “They are shoe shoes, silly!”.

The film reflects the rapid pace that Bowie seemed to move through life: vibrant, fluid and unpredictable. Appropriately, Morgen leaves us with answers and questions. There is great footage and commentary from Bowie in Los Angeles during 1974. Asked about his time in LA while drinking milk from a carton in the back of a limo, he explains it’s like the fly in his milk, he just can’t help but soak it up.

From early days as Ziggy Stardust, through his years in Berlin and return to huge sold-out venues, we see both Bowie the man and the man in the mask settling into an understanding of his role as an entertainer and choice to have a married life with Iman. All this with amazing images, color-soaked graphics, memorable performances and snippets of interviews across the decades. There is so much to take away and Morgen, thankfully, lets the audience draw its own conclusions about David Bowie.

From the very beginning, the film puts philosophy front and center by starting with Nietzsche…and this thread is a constant, holding the time-travel, neon graphics and sense of exploration together. Stay for the end with a few words after the credits in the form of an EPK recording by Bowie.

The Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre is an all ages venue. Moonage Daydream is rated PG-13 for brief nudity and language. Learn more and get tickets at TheOnyxTheatre.com

Moonage Daydream is an official selection of Cannes Film Festival and is sanctioned by the Bowie Estate.

See the trailer here: https://youtu.be/GSbbDCV45OI