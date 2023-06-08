Lyric Rose Theatre Company’s production of “Clue,” the farcical murder mystery, is campy, zany and darkly funny. The play is based on Jonathan Lynn’s 1985 cult film, which is based on the Hasbro board game Clue, with additional material by Hunter Foster, Sandy Rustin, and Eric Price.

The classic board game is brought to life in “Clue,” set in 1954 and rife with references to McCarthyism. Six guests are invited by unsigned letters to a dinner party held in a remote mansion and thrown by an anonymous host. Everyone has something sinister to hide, which is precisely why they were invited to the dinner party. They are given aliases — Colonel Mustard (Brandon Johnson), Mrs. White (Kate Haight), Mr. Green (Cameron Cash), Mrs. Peacock (Marion Jeffery), Professor Plum (John Watson) and Miss Scarlet (Elissa Spencer).

Hindi Greenberg was a “Clue” player many years ago but can’t remember what happened to her game pieces and board. Her brother probably threw them away after her many wins.