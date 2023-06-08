Lyric Rose Theatre Company’s production of “Clue,” the farcical murder mystery, is campy, zany and darkly funny. The play is based on Jonathan Lynn’s 1985 cult film, which is based on the Hasbro board game Clue, with additional material by Hunter Foster, Sandy Rustin, and Eric Price.
The classic board game is brought to life in “Clue,” set in 1954 and rife with references to McCarthyism. Six guests are invited by unsigned letters to a dinner party held in a remote mansion and thrown by an anonymous host. Everyone has something sinister to hide, which is precisely why they were invited to the dinner party. They are given aliases — Colonel Mustard (Brandon Johnson), Mrs. White (Kate Haight), Mr. Green (Cameron Cash), Mrs. Peacock (Marion Jeffery), Professor Plum (John Watson) and Miss Scarlet (Elissa Spencer).
Although discouraged from revealing personal information, it is soon discovered that all of the guests are victims of the same blackmailer — their host, Mr. Boddy (Ehrland Hollingsworth). Each guest is presented with a weapon (yes, the knife, rope, candlestick, wrench, revolver and lead pipe from the game of Clue) and an option: either pay their extortionist double or kill the innocent butler, Wadsworth (Corey Holden). What follows is a madcap, slapstick evening of murder, mystery, and laughs as the group seeks to puzzle out the culprit amongst themselves.
The rest of the cast includes Tina Marie Kelley as Yvette, the maid; Kassidy Kelly as the cook; and Micah Cone as the police officer. Noteworthy is the performance of Corey Holden as Wadsworth; he vacillates from officious to terrified with ease and his extended “doings” at the end of the play are masterful and hilarious.
The audience follows this motley crew through the ins and outs of this mystery, through hallways, libraries, studies, underground pathways and more, utilizing a visually interesting and intricate set with moving walls and parts deftly designed by David Endacott-Hicks. Costume Designer Marci Wolfe dresses the actors in glamorous period clothing, nicely defining each character. The lighting design by Casey Burke proves successful when isolating key plot moments amidst chaos or providing eerie shadows to the macabre evening.
Cleverly directed by David Endacott-Hicks and Assistant Director Kimberly Clouse, the actors portray their parts with an exaggerated, stylized manner of movement and speech, which fits with the fact the play (and movie) was originally adapted from a game. A number of times there is synchronization of movement, which is well-done and adds to the campy flavor of the production. The direction is quick paced, meaning you have to pay close attention to enjoy the one-liners that otherwise might be easily missed. Occasionally, there was music playing behind the dialog which made some of the lines difficult to hear — in subsequent performances that will hopefully be remedied.
The play makes for an enjoyable evening of entertainment even if you don’t know have a clue about the game of Clue. But if you have previously played the game, it’s a fun and nostalgic trip. “Clue” will continue at the Nevada Theatre only through June 18, so get your tickets soon.
