This is an exciting review to write because western Nevada County has a new theater company staging its maiden production — and it was very good. First timers in any endeavor often need adjustment, but there is little that Lyric Rose Theatre Company needs to tweak with their premier presentation of Stephen Sondheim’s musical, “Into the Woods.”
I was a bit hesitant to view the show, as I knew I’d be comparing it to the excellent production of the same play by Sierra Stages some twelve or so years ago. But David Endacott-Hicks, founder of Lyric Rose, while biting off a big chew, managed to serve up a fully realized and tasty feast. Even a cast member of that earlier Sierra Stages production told me that this current show was quite good.
“Into the Woods,” with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine, originally opened on Broadway in November of 1987. The show was nominated for ten Tony awards and won three: Best Score, Best Book and Best Actress in a Musical. It melds a panoply of children’s fairy tales — Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk and Rapunzel — into a single, magical, musical adventure, with all of the clever lyrics and intricate melodies that are the hallmarks of any Sondheim musical.
But “Into the Woods” isn’t just about fairy tales, although these are the vehicles through which the substantial issues of this play — parent-child relationships, love, aloneness, individual and community responsibility — are presented. The lesson here is to be careful what you wish for as you just may get it. Listen carefully to the lyrics; they are clever, insightful and significant.
Since each actor and musician (this is a big show with 17 actors and 7 musicians) did such a commendable job and, since I liked most everything about the show, it’s difficult to single out individuals for tributes. However, I particularly enjoyed the exceptional vocal prowess and performances of Lindsay Grimes as the Witch, Dakota Lynch as Cinderella and Carey McCray as the Baker’s Wife. These women were all unknown to me, and I’m thrilled that there is such newly discovered talent in our area.
The professional-level stage direction by Endacott-Hicks and Judy Merrick, along with the excellent musical direction by Endacott-Hicks and David Williams (conducting and playing piano along with a band comprised of six other first-rate instrumentalists), spot-on lighting by Les Solomon, and effective sound by Etta Stewart allowed the actors and musicians to present a topnotch musical. The elaborate costumes by a consortium of individuals contributed greatly to the characterizations and visual enjoyment.
Do not miss this show or you will chide yourself after talking to anyone who does see it and tells you how good it is. Hurry to buy tickets as the musical continues at the Nevada Theatre only through this weekend, with single performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoon. Then that’s it, it’s over, and you will have missed a particularly good show. Tickets can be purchased at: https://lyricrosetheatre.thundertix.com.