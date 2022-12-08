Review: Glitz, glamour, and blank verse in Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing at Sutton Cinemas

Great period jazz, super dancing, costumes you wish you had in your wardrobe: these are some of the elements of this stylish NT Live presentation of Much Ado About Nothing.

Set in a lavish seaside hotel on the Italian Riviera in the 1930s, sexual frisson abounds. The dashing young soldier Claudio and the hotel owner's lovely daughter Hero are smitten at first glance. Metaphorical wedding bells are soon to peal. Ah, but there's a glitch. More on that in a sec.

Meanwhile, there is much fast and furious wordplay between the committed bachelor and misogynist Benedick and the sharp-tongued and equally determined to maintain her independence Beatrice. Each expresses mutual loathing of one another in rapidly delivered epigrammatic quips designed to sting. Of course, they are made for each other, but they are blind to the fact. It takes the machinations of others to manipulate the situation toward the outcome everyone but the two see coming.

Back to Claudio and Hero. Not all are happy with the impending nuptials. Don Pedro, young Claudio’s commanding officer, has a brother, Don John. John is an Iago-like character who makes mischief just because he can. He enlists paid confederates to interfere with the proceedings. They engineer a plot to slander the poor innocent bride to be, using as wicked leverage the male obsession with female virtue. This leads to a second half much darker in tone than the first, as the principals reckon with the surprising turn of events. But, despite the intensity, it’s a comedy, and all ends well, sort of.

Sight gags abound in Simon Godwin’s direction, some of which are quite clever. Shakespeare’s Dogberry, ably performed by David Lynn, anticipates Sheridan’s Mrs. Malaprop by well over a century. John Heffernan and Katherine Parkinson are quite appealing as the initially warring Benedick and Beatrice. Of special note is Phoebe Horn as the slatternly servant Margaret. She’s priceless. The performances are excellent, the Shakespearean diction faultless. On the whole, it’s clever, fun, and worth a peek.

John Deaderick is a local theatre artist and the author of Make Sweet the Minds of Men: Early Opera and Tragic Catharsis, available at Amazon.com.