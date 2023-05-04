ELEMENTAL_RickORourke

“Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire” is an 84-minute documentary that aims to replace fire myths with science and outdated forest management practices with a variety of tested techniques, including prescribed and cultural burning.

This film will be screened at the Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre on Monday, May 8 at 7 p.m. Following the screening, there will be a discussion that will touch on both practical aspects of fire preparation and recent grants. Nevada County has recently received over $1.5 million in grant funding for Forest Resilience Programs. Two of the recipient agencies, the City of Nevada City and Yuba Watershed Institute will be on hand to answer questions about their critical work in forest health, along with other fire management authorities. The panel, including a number of guests, will be moderated by Alex Keeble-Toll, M.A., M.Sc., Senior Analyst, Nevada County Office of Emergency Services.

One of the many statistics that Elemental brings to bear on our understanding of wildfire is that six of the largest wildfires in the state’s history have happened in just a year. Since 1983, an average of nearly 72,000 fires have occurred in the US every year. 98% of fires are controlled and contained. The destruction caused by this 2% of fires has radically increased. California has the most advanced firefighting organization in the world. This film asks the question, how can wildfire still be happening in such a destructive manner?