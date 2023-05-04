Wen Chang Saul and comrades

Robert Rossman and Sonny Alforque.

 Photo by Allison Chan

“The Great Leap” is a funny, audacious and moving romp into the game of basketball. Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra’s (CATS) production succeeds with its fast-moving, fast-talking demonstration of chasing a dream.

The playwright, Lauren Yee, grew up in San Francisco and has written other successful plays. For “The Great Leap,” she loosely uses her father’s Chinatown basketball heroics, his trip to China to play in an American/Chinese “friendship” game, and the shocking 1989 student-led demonstrations for democracy in China as a springboard for this captivating story. The play’s timeline moves back and forth between 1971, during Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution, and 1989, at the time that Beijing’s Tiananmen Square was in the international news.

Hindi Greenberg isn’t easily offended, so she actually laughed at the humorous way a lot of the profanity was used. But take note: if extensive profanity and sexual references offend you, perhaps it’s better not to attend. However, one of the funniest lines in the play was when Chang interpreted an unfamiliar, colorful phrase from Saul as “fornicating the excrement.”