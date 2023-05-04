“The Great Leap” is a funny, audacious and moving romp into the game of basketball. Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra’s (CATS) production succeeds with its fast-moving, fast-talking demonstration of chasing a dream.
The playwright, Lauren Yee, grew up in San Francisco and has written other successful plays. For “The Great Leap,” she loosely uses her father’s Chinatown basketball heroics, his trip to China to play in an American/Chinese “friendship” game, and the shocking 1989 student-led demonstrations for democracy in China as a springboard for this captivating story. The play’s timeline moves back and forth between 1971, during Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution, and 1989, at the time that Beijing’s Tiananmen Square was in the international news.
Manford is a Chinese American high-schooler obsessed with basketball. Dynamically and convincingly portrayed by Kenny Nguyen (so agile that he can convey an entire basketball game through his solo movements), the teenager is an audacious, fast-talking, talented point guard who wants to play on the University of San Francisco’s basketball team when it travels to Beijing. But at only 5’7” tall, with a big mouth that frequently gets him into trouble, he is a difficult sale. As the show opens, he frenetically pleads his bona fides to Saul, USF’s startlingly foul-mouthed coach. But Saul, played by Robert Rossman with skillful and consummate characterization, is having none of the youngster’s entreaties. However, after Manford dunks 99 free-throws in a row and presents additional reasons for taking him, Saul agrees to put him on the team. Then Manford, who had no known relatives, has to convince his guardian, Connie, believably played by Mirah V. Lucas, to allow him to go.
The Chinese team is coached by Wen Chang, played by a perfectly cast Sonny Alforque. Chang was a low-level worker with good English, selected by Communist Party officials to be Saul’s interpreter when Saul traveled to Beijing in 1971 to train the newly assembled Chinese basketball team. Upon Saul’s departure, Chang then became the Beijing team’s coach, although he reflects that he has been stymied and stunted by the culture of fear created by the Cultural Revolution.
When the USF team arrives in Beijing, Manford gets into political trouble, and Chang demands that he be removed from USF’s team. The ensuing confrontation between Manford and Chang jumps beyond ethnic stereotypes to examine cultural and generational collisions; while the Chinese American teen isn’t afraid to take up space and grab opportunity, the Chinese man is measured and reserved. As Chang explains in the play, “Growing up, you did not want to be someone. You wanted to be the person three people behind someone. Because being someone could get you killed.”
Although basketball is the underlying theme, you don’t have to like or even know about basketball to enjoy the play, as basketball is mostly used as a metaphor for parenthood, history, cultural conditioning, and love of a game.
Director Scott Gilbert superbly kept his actors moving, engaged and animated, so that the story, with its hidden agendas, was dynamically portrayed, and the basketball sequences were excellently choreographed. The set by Teresa Shea was spare, allowing for the multiple photos to be projected on the background screens, as well as the play’s verbal fireworks and the fine acting of the cast to shine. Lighting by Les Solomon and sound by Danny McCammon both contributed nicely to the ambiance and flow of the production.
Playing at the Nevada Theatre, this is a performance worth more than the price of your ticket! Buy one before the end date of May 20 at the Nevada Theatre.
Hindi Greenberg isn’t easily offended, so she actually laughed at the humorous way a lot of the profanity was used. But take note: if extensive profanity and sexual references offend you, perhaps it’s better not to attend. However, one of the funniest lines in the play was when Chang interpreted an unfamiliar, colorful phrase from Saul as “fornicating the excrement.”