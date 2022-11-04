Review: Art and life collide in Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull at Sutton Cinemas

The Seagull plays at Sutton Cinemas Thursday with an encore Wednesday, Nov 9.

The latest NT Live offering is a revelatory twenty-first century reboot of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull. Some dialogue has been updated (characters have cell phones, etc.) but this is purely Chekhovian in feel, in humor, in desperation. This is an actor-centered, bare-bones version of an enduring classic. The production eschews any remote sense of spectacle — no set to speak of, no period dress — to focus all its energy on the characters’ emotional lives. And what a mess those lives are. Lonely, mired in self-delusion, incapable of honest communication, Chekhov’s characters resemble billiard balls slowly rolling toward the corner pocket but stopping just short. His plays are more often than not about what doesn’t happen rather than what does. Decision making of any substantive sort seems beyond these people. Chekhov has perfectly captured the lassitude of the Czarist era’s slide toward its demise. Perhaps his plays have much to say about our own declining imperial epoch, and how that affects the psyches of the populace. That seems to be the message motivating this exceptional production.

Emilia Clarke capitalizes on her Game of Thrones fame to debut in this West End showcase. Clarke is a marvel. Her Nina is affecting, she reaches out and touches us, the only character who can do so. Her emotional expressiveness shifts from joy to, well, not joy. As these characters inflict emotional wounds on one another, it is difficult to find much sympathy for them. Except, perhaps, for Nina. Clarke shows she can do much more than fly over cities and burn them up. Really, though, this production is staged as a true ensemble piece. Though she’s the big name, her fame doesn’t eclipse her fellows, rather, it illuminates the contrasts so finely evoked in this adaptation of a masterwork.

The direction by Jamie Lloyd is crisp and sure, as is the dialogue by Anya Reiss. Quite a trick to root this script firmly in the present yet be absolutely faithful to its inner truths. The actors are all perfectly absorbed in their realities. Game of Thrones fans will also recognize Indira Varna as the one dragon of the piece, the self-absorbed actress Arkadina.

This is theatre at its very best. To maintain its presence in our community requires butts in seats. If you care about this, go. It’s extraordinary.

John Deaderick is a local theatre artist and the author of Make Sweet the Minds of Men: Early Opera and Tragic Catharsis, available at Amazon.com.