Return of the Jed: ‘Jed Dixon in Concert’ comes to Off Broadstreet in Nevada City
Jed Dixon returns to the Off Broadstreet stage from his home in Raleigh, NC for three limited seating performances Aug. 26 through 28.
Jed has endeared himself to Off Broadstreet audiences, according to a press release, appearing in almost 20 popular productions from 2010 through 2018, most notably Off Broadstreet’s original production of The Memory Chest, in which he performed uncanny vocal impersonations of several iconic singers like Roy Orbison, Elvis, Johnny Mathis, Elton John, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.
With his dynamic vocal repertoire, Jed has fashioned a new ninety-minute evening of fun, home-spun comedy, wonderful new stories and songs, all delivered via his engaging Mid-western charm, the release stated.
“’Jed Dixon In Concert’ at Off Broadstreet is a magical evening you won’t want to miss,” the release stated.
For further information or for show reservations, please call Off Broadstreet at (530) 265-8686 or visit http://www.offbroadstreet.com.
Source: Off Broadstreet
WHAT: Jed Dixon “In Concert” at Off Broadstreet
WHEN: 8:15 p.m. Fri & Sat. Aug 26 & 27; 2 p.m. Sun. Aug 28
WHERE: 305 Commercial Street, Nevada City
MORE: Reservations: (530) 265-8686; http://www.offbroadstreet.com
