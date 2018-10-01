‘Restorative Exercise’ now available at Center of Movement in Grass Valley

Evidence suggests that "super agers'" stay young by challenging their brains and bodies on a regular basis. They learn new things. They keep it moving. They feel less pain.

As seen on the Today Show and as heard in dozens of health and wellness podcasts, biomechanist Katy Bowman (founder of Nutritious Movement)​ has created a whole body movement program called "Restorative Exercise" that helps practitioners find solutions to common aging complaints such as sore feet, cranky knees, stiff hips, pelvic dysfunction, tight shoulders, hyper-kyphosis and painful necks.

This movement method has come to Nevada County with ​two​ Nutritious Movement certified Restorative Exercise specialists offering weekly classes, monthly workshops and individual coaching.

Catherine Stifter and Renee Klorman, L.Ac. both became certified this summer and they have teamed up for a series of monthly focused workshops, beginning with "Happy Healthy Feet."

The three-hour workshop takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Center of Movement in Grass Valley. Cost includes Katy Bowman's book, "Simple Steps to Foot Pain Relief" as well as equipment that you'll use in the workshop as you learn the corrective exercises and then take home to keep your feet functioning optimally.

Why feet?

Recommended Stories For You

The foot is a complex structure of 26 bones and 33 joints, layered with an intertwining web of more than 120 muscles, ligaments and nerves. Your feet are your foundation, and when your feet hurt, your entire body alignment is affected.

Foot pain is so common in the United States that three out of four of us will experience it at some point in our life. Plantar fasciitis, bunions, heel pain, hammer toes, neuromas and metatarsalgia are just a few of the common foot ailments that keep you or someone you know from enjoying everyday activities.

During the workshop, you will learn how shoes affect foot function, how to mobilize and strengthen your foot and leg muscles, how to mobilize the joints in your feet and how to evaluate and fine tune your movement habits. You will deepen your understanding of why you may be having foot problems and develop a set of skills that support the healthy function of your feet.

Renee Klorman is a Nutritious Movement certified Restorative Exercise specialist and a licensed acupuncturist and Chinese medicine herbalist, specializing in the treatment of repetitive strain injuries, migraine and headaches, and rheumatoid and osteoarthritis pain. Visit ​http://www.rootsandburls.com for more information on Klorman​.

Catherine Stifter is a Nutritious Movement certified Restorative Exercise specialist and a Tai Chi and Qi Gong instructor with more than a decade of movement teaching experience. She offers weekly Restorative Exercise classes, "Walk This Way" trainings and individual coaching through Your Movement Project. Visit http://www.yourmovementproject.com for more information.

Source: Center of Movement