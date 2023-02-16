Albert Lee is one of the most respected and renowned guitarists in music history, having worked with The Everly Brothers, Eric Clapton, Emmylou Harris, and The Crickets over his long and illustrious career, according to a press release.
The British-born country-rock artist started his career during the emerging rock ‘n’ roll scene of sixties London, when he swapped bands with the likes of Jimmy Page and Chris Farlowe, the release stated.
After moving to the U.S. and assimilating himself into the country music scene, Lee quickly garnered a reputation as one of the fastest guitar players in the business, the release stated. He recorded a number of solo albums and won a Grammy in 2002 for his contribution on “Foggy Mountain Breakdown.” He continues to tour and plays his signature Ernie Ball Music Man Guitar.
Lee will perform at the Auburn State Theatre on Friday, February 17, at 7:30 p.m.
KNOW & GO WHAT: Albert Lee WHEN: Friday, February 17, 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn CA MORE INFO: Reserved Seating: $35 (+$6 fees); AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156 {related_content_uuid}2c59365b-38c7-4f51-ada8-cb77409b61ef{/related_content_uuid}