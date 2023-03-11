What was intended to be the first in a student matinee series was ultimately canceled due to school closures when a snowstorm hit Nevada County. In a pivot, The Center for the Arts opened its doors to the public and offered a free matinee of Meeting Mozart to community members, which was held in the Marisa Funk Theater on March 3.

The show was produced by CDP Theatre Producers who are based in Sydney, Australia. The Center for the Arts made the event accessible for anyone that could get there safely, the release stated.

Tags