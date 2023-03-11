What was intended to be the first in a student matinee series was ultimately canceled due to school closures when a snowstorm hit Nevada County. In a pivot, The Center for the Arts opened its doors to the public and offered a free matinee of Meeting Mozart to community members, which was held in the Marisa Funk Theater on March 3.
The show was produced by CDP Theatre Producers who are based in Sydney, Australia. The Center for the Arts made the event accessible for anyone that could get there safely, the release stated.
With actors that have traveled all the way from Australia to teach about Mozart, The Center took responsibility to give them an audience for the first stop on their U.S. tour, according to the release.
“They are so talented and they deserve an audience,” Executive Director of The Center, Amber Jo Manuel said in the release.
Thanks to the resilience of the local community, the actors preformed to a packed house of over 400 in attendance, according to the release.
“This was such a neat event,” attendee Rebecca Fischer said. “I am so thankful to have community events such as this when kids are crazy, parents are stressed and funds are tight. The Center for the Arts, our buckets are full today.”
Premiering at Sydney Opera House in 2013, Meeting Mozart is a 50-minute theater work that instills a love and appreciation of classical music through an atmosphere that is fun, participatory, and inclusive, the release stated. Through live music, stories, and songs, Meeting Mozart took the audience on an interactive journey to explore and learn about the instruments, scores, and themes that inspired Mozart to compose his greatest works, from variations on ‘Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star’ to his large-scale orchestral pieces, the release states.
“I believe the parents were just as ecstatic as the kids last Friday,” Amber Jo Manuel said in the release. “We are thrilled to open our doors to the community and be inspired by the audience’s enthusiasm — from adults to small kids everyone loved it!”
“After a week of tough and stressful storms, it was truly rewarding to see all the smiling faces fill our theater, and enjoy an amazing free production,” Athena Aronow, Education, and Outreach Coordinator at The Center, said in the release.
The student matinee series was made possible by a grant from the California Arts Council which will pay for two years of student matinees and will provide free educational programming for community youth, the release states.