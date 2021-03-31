Remembering Michael Christopher Black through his photographs

The Center for the Arts presents “In Remembrance of a Peaceful Warrior” featuring photographs by the late Michael Christopher Black. The exhibit is curated by Michael’s mother, Sally Black, and will be on display in The Granucci Gallery from Friday, April 2 through Friday, May 7.

Photo by Michael Christopher Black

Michael was passionate about life and the people he met. He traveled extensively through the U.S., Mexico, India, Australia, Turkey and many other places in Europe taking photographs and inspiring many wherever he went.

Photo by Michael Christopher Black

To honor Michael’s passion for analog photography, his family compiled his many negatives and created a website to share Michael’s art with everyone. Select images have been printed for the exhibit which will be displayed in The Granucci Gallery.

Provided photo

In 2014, Michael began a five-year journey traveling the world on a Royal Enfield Motorcycle photographing his encounters.

Photo by Michael Christopher Black

The Center for the Arts presents “In Remembrance of a Peaceful Warrior” featuring photographs by the late Michael Christopher Black. The exhibit is curated by Michael’s mother, Sally Black, and will be on display in The Granucci Gallery from Friday, April 2 through Friday, May 7. The official opening will be held in the Kerby Lobby on April 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.

KNOW & GO WHAT: In Remembrance of a Peaceful Warrior – Michael Christopher Black Photography Exhibit WHEN: Art opening Friday, April 2, at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Exhibit open through May 7. Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday noon to 4 p.m. WHERE: The Granucci Gallery & Kerby Lobby at The Center, 314 W. Main Street Grass Valley WEBSITE: https://thecenterforthearts.org/event/in-remembrance-of-a-peaceful-warrior/ ADMISSION: Free INFO: thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384

Michael grew up in Nevada County. He attended Yuba River Charter School and studied acting at Nevada Union High School. He worked at fudenjüce before moving to Portland where attended Community College and studied photography. After a short time working in an administrative role, he felt a calling to travel. Michael was a humanitarian and he cared deeply about the environment, so he found opportunities to work in tree planting in both Canada and Australia. It was through this work that he was initially able to finance his trips. He first traveled to Mexico to get the ‘feel’ for going abroad.

In 2014, Michael began a five-year journey traveling the world on a Royal Enfield Motorcycle photographing his encounters. Traveling profoundly changed Michael. His trips to India and Nepal especially had a deep impact on him. Michael was on the island of Tinos, Greece when he suddenly and tragically passed away at the age of 30 from injuries sustained in a motorbike accident. At the time he was studying the art of analog photography with his teacher, Sebran D’Argent, a famous Paris photographer living on Tinos Island. Michael was in his fourth year of mentorship and getting ready to show his photos in Paris when he passed.

Michael was a peaceful warrior who traveled the world trying to make a difference in people’s lives. He had a strong sense of justice and equality and was a mentor to many people. He was passionate about life and the people he met. He had already traveled extensively through the U.S., Mexico, India, Australia, Turkey and many other places in Europe taking photographs and inspiring many wherever he went. The photographs from India were taken between 2015-2018. Michael used a vintage Rolleiflex camera, hand-developed many of the negatives.

Michael’s many gifts included capturing the essence or heart of people whether it was taking photographs or merely having a conversation with them. His love for humanity, Earth’s many living creatures and the environment is embraced in each of his photographs. One can see by his beautiful photos that he wanted to share his vision and make a difference in the world.

To honor Michael’s passion for analog photography, his family compiled his many negatives and created a website to share Michael’s art with everyone. Select images have been printed for the exhibit which will be displayed in The Granucci Gallery from April 2 through May 7. The Center for the Arts is located at 314 W. Main Street downtown Grass Valley. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free and masks are required inside The Center. Reservations are recommended for the opening on April 2 where you may sign up for a time slot between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Please visit thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384 for more information.

Source: The Center for the Arts