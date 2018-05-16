Remembering Carolyn Cassady

Cathy Cassady, daughter of Neal and Carolyn Cassady, will be at the Open Book at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, to give a reading, sign and sell copies of her mother's posthumously published book, "Travel Tips for the Timid: Or, What Guidebooks Never Tell," published locally by the Open Book Press this year.

This event is free and open to the public.

Paperback, and 254 pages, this travel memoir includes all original and never-before-seen illustrations, poems, and prose by Carolyn.

Carolyn Cassady (April 28, 1923–Sept. 20, 2013), immortalized as "Camille" in Jack Kerouac's "On the Road," graduated from Bennington College with a degree in drama. She moved to Denver to pursue her Masters in theater arts; while there, she met and married Neal Cassady, who became known as the inspiration for Jack Kerouac, Allen Ginsberg and Ken Kesey.

But Carolyn was a prolific artist in her own right. Aside from enjoying painting, sculpting, drafting, block printing, embroidery, upholstering and theater arts, she also published two memoirs, "Heart Beat" and "Off the Road." She was fortunate enough to be able to pursue her passion for the theater as the artistic director for both the San Jose Light Opera Company and the Santa Clara University Drama Department.

For many years, she designed stage sets, costumes, and hairstyles for the local dance school. When her three kids were grown and gone, Carolyn moved to England, where she lived her remaining 30 years.

For more information, please visit theopenbookpress.com

Source: The Open Book