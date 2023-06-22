The cabaret-style dessert theatre that has brought award-winning entertainment to Nevada County for nearly 35 years is at it again! Bring a friend, or a group of friends, and enjoy a romp through the 1980s as Off Broadstreet presents, “Solid Gold Express” opening tomorrow night and running weekends through July 16.

This 1980’s themed musical, written by Off Broadstreet owners Jan Kopp and John Driscoll, takes place in the parking lot of the Thunder Valley Casino prior to the start of a Starship/Foreigner concert. The premise brings a group of traveling amateur performers together who take audience members on a comedic and wistful musical journey. As with many of the original plays written by the couple, “Solid Gold Express” is full of humor, nostalgia, and some really great tunes, said Driscoll, “This is some of the best assortment of music we have ever done here and it’s all from the 1980s. Baby boomers don’t think they remember the 80s but they do because their kids went through it. It really will bring everybody back.”

