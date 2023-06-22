The cabaret-style dessert theatre that has brought award-winning entertainment to Nevada County for nearly 35 years is at it again! Bring a friend, or a group of friends, and enjoy a romp through the 1980s as Off Broadstreet presents, “Solid Gold Express” opening tomorrow night and running weekends through July 16.
This 1980’s themed musical, written by Off Broadstreet owners Jan Kopp and John Driscoll, takes place in the parking lot of the Thunder Valley Casino prior to the start of a Starship/Foreigner concert. The premise brings a group of traveling amateur performers together who take audience members on a comedic and wistful musical journey. As with many of the original plays written by the couple, “Solid Gold Express” is full of humor, nostalgia, and some really great tunes, said Driscoll, “This is some of the best assortment of music we have ever done here and it’s all from the 1980s. Baby boomers don’t think they remember the 80s but they do because their kids went through it. It really will bring everybody back.”
The play is a sort of a sequel Driscoll explained, “It’s a reworking of a show we did about seven or eight years ago. It’s a sequel to Totally Polyester which was about a group of people in a converted trailer who go around doing these warmup concerts in parking lots. But we can forget about the one we did because this is a whole new cast and different storyline and everything. So, this is a long way of saying it’s a brand-new show that is a sequel!”
The talented cast includes Off Broadstreet veteran actors Kate Haight, Micah Cohen, and Tina Marie Kelley who are joined by newcomers Corey Holden (who is part of the newly formed Lyric Rose Theatre Company) and a well-known to the Off Broadstreet family, but first time cast member, Jenn Knapp. Knapp is best known as the lead singer in the popular music group, “Buckstar” but also happens to be the daughter-in-law of Driscoll and Kopp, said Driscoll, “She did a concert here last weekend (with Buckstar), but she has never actually been in a show with us before, so this is her first time playing a character.”
The cast plays a brother and sister duo who were in a grunge band; a jack-of-all-trades trickster who does immersive entertainment and a choir director from a Catholic high school who lives and breathes the 1980s along with her daughter who is on a temporary break from school.
Audience members will be sure to find themselves singing along to the more than two dozen tunes that make up the bulk of the play including hits from Journey, Duran Duran, Air Supply, Queen, Pat Benatar, Donna Summer, Joan Jett, and many more. Driscoll said Off Broadstreet recently ran a variety show covering five different decades and they found the 80s was the most popular. The show opener is “We Built This City” by Starship.
Intermission at each show comes with dessert and beverage options that add to the experience. The atmosphere is friendly and relaxed, something that first-timers may find surprising. There is no such thing as a stuffy or uptight theatre experience happening at Off Broadstreet! Though the biggest surprise for newcomers will likely be the incredible level of talent the cast brings to the stage.
It’s no secret that the pandemic hurt live theatre and Off Broadstreet was no exception. Several pleas and a few fundraisers later, Driscoll said they are coming out of the bleakest of times and things are looking better, though they are not yet out of the woods, “We are gradually building our way back. We put out an appeal to our customer base and said if you want us to be here, you have to be here. You have to fill the seats. We have had people coming back we hadn’t seen since before the pandemic. So little by little, it’s building. I would say we are still in the struggling category, but we are not on life support. We still have a long way to go to get to our former glory.”
People love having options when it comes to entertainment and Nevada County has often had a healthy dose of choices, but it takes more than wanting to keep small theatres and theatre companies alive. Driscoll said it’s great to see patrons making their way back to the theatre and sees more people coming in groups, “What’s really important for us, that is part of the fun vibe at Off Broadstreet, is people coming in groups. For the last couple of years, it’s been couples, maybe four at the most, but now we are getting eights and tens. We have a group of 22 coming. So, people are starting to associate with one another again, which is wonderful.”
Driscoll continued that group camaraderie is part of the Off Broadstreet experience, “That is part of the magic of Off Broadstreet is that you get there with your friends, you laugh, drink, and sing along and it’s just an amazing time. That is our claim to fame, actually!”
To encourage such behavior, Off Broadstreet offers discounts on admission for groups of six or more. Details can be found at www.offbroadstreet.com. Friday and Saturday performances have an early start time of 7:15 p.m. with musical entertainment provided beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Chris Crockett (voted best musical act by Union readers two years running).
Don’t miss this great opportunity to sing-along and wax nostalgic for the eighty’s decade. It was so much better than you may remember!
KNOW & GO: WHO: Off Broadstreet WHAT: Solid Gold Express WHERE: Off Broadstreet Theatre, 305 Commercial Street, Nevada City, CA 95959 WHEN: Friday and Saturday June 23 -July 22, 7:15 p.m.; Sunday July 9 & 16 at 2:00 p.m. HOW: Tickets available by calling 530-265-8686 or online at www.offbroadstreet.com
COVER PHOTO The cast of "Solid Gold Express", which opens tonight and shows until next month at the end of July. | Photo by Heidi Grass
Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com