Relive the The Grateful Dead with the Garcia Project at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley

WHERE: The Center for the Arts

WHO: The Center for the Arts presents

From upstate New York, the Garcia Project returns to The Center for the Arts in downtown Grass Valley with another classic Jerry Garcia Band set at 8 p.m. Friday.

More than just a Jerry Garcia Band tribute band, The Garcia Project faithfully channels and projects the feelings, emotions and music that propelled the Jerry Garcia Band and their fans through the years.

Their performances are based on actual set lists performed by Jerry Garcia Band from the 1970s to the 1990s.

For anyone that never had a chance to experience the Jerry Garcia Band or for fans that want to relive a classic show, The Garcia Project delivers the goods.

Band founder and guitarist Mik Bondy said, "It's about family, soul searching, rejoicing, contemplating, celebrating, seeking truth and loving one another."