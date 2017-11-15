Relive the The Grateful Dead with the Garcia Project at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley
November 15, 2017
KNOW & GO
WHO: The Center for the Arts presents
WHAT: The Garcia Project
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday
WHERE: The Center for the Arts
314 W Main Street, Grass Valley
TICKETS: $24 Members, $27 General public
The Center Box Office — 530-274-8384 ext 14
BriarPatch Co-op Community Market — 530-272-5333
Tickets online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org
WEBPAGE: http://thecenterforthearts.org/
http://thecenterforthearts.org/event/the-garcia-project/
From upstate New York, the Garcia Project returns to The Center for the Arts in downtown Grass Valley with another classic Jerry Garcia Band set at 8 p.m. Friday.
More than just a Jerry Garcia Band tribute band, The Garcia Project faithfully channels and projects the feelings, emotions and music that propelled the Jerry Garcia Band and their fans through the years.
Their performances are based on actual set lists performed by Jerry Garcia Band from the 1970s to the 1990s.
For anyone that never had a chance to experience the Jerry Garcia Band or for fans that want to relive a classic show, The Garcia Project delivers the goods.
Band founder and guitarist Mik Bondy said, "It's about family, soul searching, rejoicing, contemplating, celebrating, seeking truth and loving one another."
KNOW & GO
WHO: The Center for the Arts presents
WHAT: The Garcia Project
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday
WHERE: The Center for the Arts
314 W Main Street, Grass Valley
TICKETS: $24 Members, $27 General public
The Center Box Office — 530-274-8384 ext 14
BriarPatch Co-op Community Market — 530-272-5333
Tickets online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org
WEBPAGE: http://thecenterforthearts.org/
http://thecenterforthearts.org/event/the-garcia-project/