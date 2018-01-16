Reinventing Community Supported Agriculture for the 21st century consumer

Community Supported Agriculture (CSA), have come a long way since their beginning in the 1980s when farmers sold "farm shares" to their customers.

These popular and profitable programs are now threatened by non-farm, produce delivery systems and consumers who want more flexibility and choices.

Western Nevada College Specialty Crop Institute will offer "Reinventing CSAs for the 21st Century Consumer" workshop on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the WNC Carson City Campus, 2201 W. College Parkway.

The cost is $25 with lunch and refreshments included. Online registration is available at http://www.wnc.edu/specialty-crop-institute.

The workshop will include speaker presentations, networking and brainstorming sessions to discover new Community Supported Agriculture models and online ordering systems.

Attendees will have an opportunity to collaborate with other producers to develop new and innovative farm box subscription programs.

Featured speaker Becky Herbert, Farm House Foods in San Juan Bautista, Calif., comes from a five-generation farming family.

Her father started a Community Supported Agriculture program in 2000, and Becky soon began managing it.

Today, thanks to Becky's efforts, the collaborative Community Supported Agriculture includes more than two dozen local agricultural and specialty food producers and dozens of pickup sites for customers.

For information and to register, contact Ann Louhela at 775-423-7565, ext. 2228, or ann.louhela@wnc.edu.