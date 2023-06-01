Don Carlos

 Submitted photo

The Center for the Arts is pleased to present Don Carlos in the Marisa Funk Theater on June 3, with openers Kailash and Selecta Prime.

For more than 40 years, Don Carlos has been amongst the most consistent, busiest touring acts in reggae. Don Carlos (born Euvin Spencer) Legendary Reggae Artist was born and raised in one of the most deprived regions of Western Kingston, Jamaica, in a district notoriously known as Waterhouse, which incidentally is also a musical spawning ground for many of Reggae’s greatest ever talents, such as King Tubby, Black Uhuru, The Jays, Junior Reid and King Jammy, to name but a few. Don Carlos started his singing career in 1973 as one of the original members of Black Uhuru, alongside other founding members, Garth Dennis who later went on to join the Wailing Souls, and Derrick Ducky Simpson.