The Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre is hosting a special screening of the documentary REFUGE, a story about fear and love in the American South, benefiting Color Me Human, according to a press release.

Color Me Human is a 501c3 organization formed in February 2020 with a mission to “Celebrate, Elevate, Educate, and Advocate to create a safe, equitable world for Black, Indigenous, People of Color, and LGBTQ folks in Nevada County,” according to the release.