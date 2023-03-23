The Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre is hosting a special screening of the documentary REFUGE, a story about fear and love in the American South, benefiting Color Me Human, according to a press release.
Color Me Human is a 501c3 organization formed in February 2020 with a mission to “Celebrate, Elevate, Educate, and Advocate to create a safe, equitable world for Black, Indigenous, People of Color, and LGBTQ folks in Nevada County,” according to the release.
REFUGE is set in the most diverse square mile in America — Clarkston, Georgia — and follows a Syrian Kurd, a former Klansman, and a town of refugees who seek belonging in a country that blames them for its problems, the release states.
“Swimming against the current of an increasingly polarized and isolated America, each must decide whether they will risk knowing and being known by those who oppose them,” the release states. “Ultimately, REFUGE uncovers what is possible when we leave the security of our tribes and what is at stake for our country if we don’t.”
“Our hope for REFUGE is to reawaken our audience’s sense of empathy and compassion,” directors Erin Bernhardt and Din Blakenship said in their director’s statement. Filmmakers will be available for a moderated Zoom Q&A immediately following the screening.
“We previewed the film and were moved by the story of how these men came together to heal. It is a message we look forward to sharing with our community,” Color Me Human founder Tracy Pepper said in the release.
“I grew up in the south and have been to Clarkston (Georgia). It takes an unflinching look at hate groups but ultimately delivers a message of hope,” Color Me Human board member Rick Partridge said in the release.
REFUGE is part of the Onyx Downtown Sunday night series at the historic Nevada Theatre in Nevada City. This is an event open to all ages.
“The Onyx team strives to provide meaningful programming to our community that celebrates film as an art form,” Onyx Theatre General Manager Celine Negrete said in the release. “We are honored to support non-profits, like Color Me Human, that align with our values and share the premiere of this important film.”