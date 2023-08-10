Rebel Market, a new event series that celebrates creativity, community, and sacred commerce, will launch its 2023 season on second Sundays, starting August 13, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Gold Vibe Kombuchary, a family-owned and operated community gathering space in Grass Valley, CA that is known for its dedication to art, music, handcrafted items, sustainability, and community. Rebel Market is rooted in sacred commerce and permaculture, encompassing the Eight Forms of Capital that are essential for sustainable and thriving systems. It’s not just a market—it’s a vibrant space where artists, makers, healers, and changemakers of all ages can come together to invest in each other, sharing skills, networking, and engaging in the spirit of buy, sell, trade, and barter. At the kickoff of Rebel Market on August 13, attendees can look forward to an inspiring lineup of live music performances, breakout sessions on skill sharing and positive impact, and a showcase featuring creatives, entrepreneurs, makers, service providers, and healers showcasing their incredible talents. Founded by visionary entrepreneur Nicole Franco, Rebel Market is not just a marketplace—it is a movement that challenges the norms of conventional commerce and embraces the power of creativity as the greatest form of rebellion. Nicole’s belief in creativity’s transformative force and its potential to drive positive change on a local and world landscape has inspired the creation of Rebel Market. Nicole Franco, founder of Rebel Market, shares her vision, “The economy is changing, and our community is full of opportunity. It’s time to be creative and find new ways to thrive. Rebel Market is a space where we co-create, share our creativity with others, igniting a powerful force for change.” Come experience the magic of creativity, immerse yourself in vibrant performances, and be part of an extraordinary journey of connection and transformation. $10 donation to enter and become a member of the network and support the movement. No one will be turned away due to lack of funds. In addition have volunteer shifts to exchange as well as opportunities to get involved in the future. Schedule 2:00 p.m. — REBEL MARKET DOORS, Opening Ceremony : Join LALALOVE & Community as we commence this magical journey. Website: www.alchemizeandrise.com 3:00 p.m. — Breakouts, Beats & Skill Share: Let Andrew Jumanji lead a breakdancing workshop and embrace skill shares during this hour of breakout sessions. Website: www.instagram.com/andrewjumanji 4:00 p.m. — CO-Creative Conversations: Engage in thought-provoking discussions with Susan Davis of Co-Creation Community, Catalyst & Co. Founder Nicole Franco & Community, paving the way for positive impact. Websites: www.instagram.com/the_cocreation_community, www.instagram.com/wearecatalystandco 5:00 p.m. — Dragon’s Nest: Immerse yourself in music from the sacred origins of mystical cultures & timelines. This mesmerizing performance will transport you to realms of wonder and awe. Website: www.instagram.com/dragonsnest_music 6:00 p.m. — Chonie Vargas: Experience the cosmic melodies and soul-stirring sounds of Chonie Vargas, a California Native with wild music roots, as she channels the gift of song through awareness and cosmic consciousness. Website: www.instagram.com/chonie.vargas 7:00 p.m. – SoulSeed: Soul Seed, a gifted DJ and producer, believes music is medicine for the soul—her eclectic sounds, juicy bass lines, and rhythms of the world create a space where people connect, celebrate, and flow, inviting joy and purpose on the dance floor. Website: www.instagram.com/soulseedmusiclove A Space for Community Engagement Rebel Market is not just about transactions; it’s about building a community circular economy. We believe in supporting local businesses, creatives, changemakers, and entrepreneurs by creating a platform for connection and exchange. Join us as we invest in each other, fostering an atmosphere of networking, skill sharing, and the spirit of buy, sell, trade, and barter. Rebel Market invites like-minded individuals and organizations to support our fundraising efforts to train and provide jobs to the community. Together, we can create a more just and equitable world through economic empowerment and the celebration of creativity. Please message us as we have supporter and sponsor packages to support our program. wearerebelmarket@gmail.com Gold Vibe Kombuchary, our community host for the Rebel Market, is full of good vibes, refreshing kombucha, art, and community! Nestled amidst nature’s beauty, it provides the perfect backdrop for our celebration of creativity and community. This magical space reflects the colorful rich abundance of creativity that Rebel Market seeks to embody. A Vision for the Future Nicole Franco’s passion for community, creativity, and commerce has led her to redefine the landscape of business. She envisions a future where creativity is the driving force behind economic shifts and where communities thrive through sacred commerce and equitable exchange. Nicole shares, “Creativity is not just an individual pursuit—it’s a powerful tool for collective transformation. Rebel Market is a space where we come together to co-create, share, and celebrate the boundless potential of creativity.” At the core of Rebel Market’s vision is the commitment to making this community token exchange a reality by the end of the season. Rebel Market’s north star is to co-create a game-like experience, akin to first version of Monopoly, which was called the landlord’s game and focused on a collective prosperity . The Rebel Market game is one that the community can play in real life with each other. This transformative marketplace experience encourages buying, selling, and trading mutually exchanging goods, services, and talents, thus increasing collective wealth and prosperity for all. Get Involved and Be Part of the Rebellion! Rebel Market is calling on all creative souls, changemakers, and community enthusiasts to joinus on August 13, 2023, at Gold Vibe Kombuchary in Grass Valley, CA.
