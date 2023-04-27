Readers Theater

Pictured left to right are: Kimberly Ewing, Jon Blinder, Gaylie Bell-Stewart, Lindsay Dunckel and Sandra Rockman.

 Submitted photo

Grownups love a good story time too. In providing such an opportunity, Miners Foundry is pleased to bring back Tim O’Connor’s Readers Theater on Sunday, April 30 beginning at 4 p.m.

Continuing the tradition established by Tim O’Connor (who, among his many other credits, may be remembered as Andros on the television series Wonder Woman), Gaylie Bell-Stewart directs some of Nevada County’s best performers in dramatized readings of short stories for Readers Theater. April’s iteration will focus on the Best American Short Stories of the 1990s.