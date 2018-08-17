Reaching for the stars: Jaclyn Lovey and Dallas Caroline, contestants of Season 14 of NBC’s “The Voice,” to perform
August 17, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHAT: An Evening of Rising Stars Jaclyn Lovey and Dallas Caroline
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn
TICKETS: Reserved Seating: $18 General, $11 Youth 12 & Under
INFO: Visit http://www.livefromauburn.com or call 530-885-0156 for tickets and more information
On Stage at the State Theatre in Auburn presents An Evening with Rising Stars Jaclyn Lovey and Dallas Caroline at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Jaclyn Lovey and Dallas Caroline are young singer/songwriters who competed during Season 14 of the popular reality TV show NBC's "The Voice."
They both play instruments and love to express their thoughts through song. Music is their passion.
Hailing from Placerville, 17-year-old Jaclyn Lovey is a local music sensation who gained national acclaim as a contestant on "The Voice" this last fall. Her blind audition performance was praised by all judges and described her singing as "pure … honest … and genuine."
Her musical career began at age 11 when she traveled to Nashville to record a single. Her first EP "17," which contains four original songs, was released in 2016.
She has worked with famed Australian producer Bill Chambers as well as his daughter, country singer Kasey Chambers.
Lovey was an audience favorite at the Auburn State Theatre's Young Musicians Showcase in 2015, and has a wide range of musical influences, from older classics like Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, and Billie Holliday, to modern artists such as Coldplay and Cage the Elephant.
Santa Rosa teen Dallas Caroline's dream is to become a country singer. She began singing at age 8 and started playing guitar and piano soon after.
In 2017, Caroline had one of her biggest performances at the Country Music Awards Fest. She has released covers of Meghan Trainor, Rhianna and JoJo on Spotify.
Source: Auburn Placer Performing Arts Center
