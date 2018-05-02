Re-Membering early for KVMR Birthday: ‘89.5 is the new 40’

Thursday's Big Day of Giving "pop-up" remote broadcasts at various locales were just the beginning of KVMR 89.5 FM's spring membership drive, running through May 10.

Now comes the start of a summer-long celebration of the Nevada City community radio station's 40th birthday, which happens in mid-July.

"89.5 is the new 40," said Monday Music Magazine host Greg Jewett at a recent station general meeting, where enthusiastic cheers greeted his proposed slogan.

It all starts from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday when two of KVMR's most popular female hosts, Annie O'Dea Hestbeck and Jerianne Van Dijk, combine forces to bring Hestbeck's long-running Celtic Cadence show to Van Dijk's morning show. The two women have long been the mainstage hosts for the KVMR Celtic Festival.

"We've had so much fun working together in the past that it's just a hoot to give Jerianne's show a onetime Celtic makeover," said Hestbeck. "We may even have some leprechauns stop by for authenticity."

They'll also be offering Celtic Festival ticket packages to new and renewing members for the Sept. 29-30 event at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Recommended Stories For You

"Come for the music," Hestbeck said, "Stay for the magic … "

Tip of the iceberg?

But that's just the tip of the iceberg for special programs station hosts have prepped for the on-air campaign.

Veteran "Pet Sounds" host Mark Leviton takes his turn as a noon host of a music special, "You Bring The Popcorn," also this Friday.

He'll celebrate the 50th anniversary of a year of top-notch music in films from 1968, including "The Graduate," "2001: A Space Odyssey," "Yellow Submarine", and "Funny Girl," among others.

Later Friday, hosts Michael Young and Diane McIntire present "Ladies of Innovation: The Top 40 Women In Music", honoring leading folk-rock era females with "a few surprises thrown in," says McIntire.

"It was hard to whittle down the list," she said. "There are hundreds of talented women to choose from."

Saturday morning's "Backroads" show (7-10 a.m., 89.5 FM, kvmr.org streaming) will feature hosts Larry Hillberg and Brian Terhorst offering Sixteen To One Mine tours to the Alleghany mine.

"We've found these tours to be among our most popular thank you gifts," said KVMR Membership Coordinator Adriana Kelly. "Our members instantly bond with each other, knowing they're sharing a once in a lifetime experience going into a working mine."

That afternoon at 2 p.m., Kim Rogers will guest host "Rockin' N' Stompin'", the long-running "hippie country rock" show that the late Wesley Robertson brought to the airwaves back in 1990 until his death two months ago.

Rogers, a visual artist, will also offer a keepsake "Rockin' N' Stompin'" souvenir teeshirt that she designed in Robertson's honor.

Dead marathon

A four-hour Grateful Dead marathon hosted by Paul Barbieri will run from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday with Dead music and memorabilia curated by the longtime program host Richard Dunk, who passed away last December.

Sunday highlights include an expanded "Hallelujah Hollaback" gospel program at noon in honor of the Edwin Hawkins Singers, Sister Rosetta Thorpe and Nina Simone.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, the focus turns to soul legend Marvin Gaye and his storied career on a three-hour edition of Michael Axelman's "Blue Garage".

That'll be followed at 5 p.m. with "Classics Declassified", which will be celebrating the return of classical music to KVMR's Sunday schedule with Michael Young, Keith Porter and Charles Atthill with his authentic British accent.

Monday on The Morning Show (7-10 a.m.), Dawn Fischer and Steve Baker reveal some of their 1978 "Guilty Pleasures," songs you secretly like that make others roll their eyes.

Amy live on KVMR

Meanwhile, Jewett welcomes Prickly Pear (Amee Medeiros) to the Monday Music Magazine at 4 p.m., and Democracy Now! host Amy Goodman is special guest via phone on the newsmagazine at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, KVMR's official Rock & Roll Hall of Fame correspondent Meri St. Mary — just back from Cleveland — and Warren D profile 2018 inductee Nina Simone and her jazz, pop, blues, funk and world music careers. That's a 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday music special.

Lynn Heintz and Lisa Cowden — the new Wednesday Morning Show hosts — combine forces on a special eclectic music program 7-10 a.m.

That afternoon, Buzz Barnett and Sacramento Dave are "On The Road Live" bringing listeners highlights of previous live remote broadcasts, including I See Hawks In L.A., Yarn, Tom Russell and others from 2-4 p.m.

"We've got too much to choose from," Barnett said with a smile. "We do a lot of live remote broadcasts, which makes us extra special and extra unique."

On The Air is a weekly irreverent look at Nevada City's volunteer-driven, eclectic community radio station at 89.5 FM and streaming at kvmr.org. Complete KVMR schedule available at the station's website, http://www.kvmr.org. To become a KVMR member/supporter, call 530-265-9555 or go online at kvmr.org/donate.