Re-inventing jazz

Tickets at: The Center for the Arts Box Office or by calling 530-274-8384 ext 14

WHERE: The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main St., Grass Valley

WHO: The Center for the Arts presents

Now in their 35th year, jazz fusion icon Steve Smith brings his quartet to The Center for the Arts in downtown Grass Valley on Monday.

Steve Smith and Vital Information NYC Edition has become a formidable jazz/fusion juggernaut whose longevity has surpassed most major fusion groups.

The lineup brings together members of all of Smith's bands: guitarist Vinny Valentino (from Vital Information), pianist Mark Soskin (from Jazz Legacy and Buddy's Buddies), bassist Baron Browne (from Jazz Legacy, Buddy's Buddies and Vital Information), with Smith on drums.

"Our music allows for individual expression and re-invention. We thrive on swing, groove and creativity," said Smith. "We want to surprise each other every night on the bandstand with new ideas and in the process keep our audience 'in the moment' with us."

In 2017 Smith was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his work with the rock group Journey.

Over the years, Smith has won a number of Modern Drummer reader's polls including "#1 All-Around Drummer" five years in a row. In 2001, he was named "one of the Top 25 Drummers of All Time," and in 2002 he was voted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame. In 2012 and 2015, the readers of Modern Drummer voted Smith "#1 Fusion drummer" and in 2017, he topped an unprecedented three categories.

"Vital Information is one of improvised music's best-kept secrets, the tunes are adventurous and they always groove. The musicians shoot for, and achieve, real emotion rather than soulless fireworks." — Felix Contreras, JazzTimes.