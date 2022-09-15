‘Ray’ screens tonight at Auburn State Theatre

As a precursor to “The Ray Charles Project,” who will perform at Auburn State Theatre (AST) Friday, Sept. 23, AST presents the film “Ray” tonight at 7 p.m., sponsored by Dean Prigmore and Patrice Taylor.

“Ray” tells the story of the legendary rhythm and blues musician Ray Charles, from his humble beginnings in the South to his meteoric rise to stardom during the 1950s and 1960s. The title character is portrayed by Jamie Foxx, who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for this film.

Born on a sharecropping plantation in Northern Florida, Ray Charles went blind at age seven. Inspired by a fiercely independent mom who urged him not to feel sorry for himself and insisted he make his own way, he found his calling and his gift behind a piano keyboard. He rose through the ranks of the Seattle jazz scene, struggling with drug addiction and infidelity while on the road. Supported by his wife (Kerry Washington), Ray Charles redefined soul music and inspired a generation, when he pioneered coupling gospel and country music together.

Tickets are $10. Auburn State Theatre is located at Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way. For more information, go to AuburnStateTheatre.org or call 530-885-0156.

Source: Auburn State Theatre