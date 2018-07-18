Raw acoustic talent: Doyle Bramhall II comes to Auburn

On Stage at the State Theatre in Auburn presents Doyle Bramhall II Acoustic Duo at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 26.

Doyle Bramhall II is one of the most distinctive vocalists, guitarists and composers in contemporary music. Eric Clapton, with whom Bramhall has worked with for more than a decade, lauds him as one of the most gifted guitarists he has ever encountered.

Early in his career he was recruited by Jimmie Vaughan to play with the Fabulous Thunderbirds. Later, Bramhall and Charlie Sexton formed the Arc Angels with Stevie Ray Vaughn's fabled Double Trouble rhythm section.

Introducing himself as a solo artist in 1996 with Doyle Bramhall II, he followed with a pair of critically acclaimed albums, "Jellycream" (1999) and "Welcome" (2001).

Clapton featured Bramhall songs and guitar as part of his Grammy-winning "Riding with the King" album before they toured together worldwide, thrilling fans with their dramatic guitar.

Clapton's ensuing albums showcased stirring Clapton-Bramhall guitar duets and Bramhall's songwriting talent.

Recommended Stories For You

As an in demand composer, guitarist and producer, Bramhall has enjoyed high profile collaborations with other major artists including T-Bone Burnett, Elton John, Gregg Allman and Sheryl Crow.

Bramhall's fourth solo album, "Rich Man," documents a journey that took him to the other side of the world in search of new sounds.

His duet with Norah Jones "New Faith" is emblematic of the entire album in its hope that people can find a new way of thinking that enables peaceful progress through mutual respect and understanding.

Source: Auburn Placer Performance Arts Center