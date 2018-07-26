Rattlesnake Road closed to Off-Highway Motorized Vehicles

The U.S. Forest Service has issued a Road Closure Order restricting all Off-Highway Motor Vehicles along National Forest Road 85 (Rattlesnake Road) from its intersection with Placer County Road 9140 proceeding northeast to its intersection with Forest Road 85-10.

Off-Highway Motor Vehicles are defined by California Vehicle Code section 38006 and includes most side-by-sides, ATVs, UTVs, and red and green-stickered motorcycles. This closure will be in effect from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The U.S. Forest Service issued this Road Closure Order pursuant with the 2010 Tahoe National Forest Motorized Travel Management Final Environmental Impact Statement, Record of Decision.

In addition, this closure will ensure that all vehicles along Rattlesnake Road will have United States Department of Transportation required operating equipment during periods of logging operations.

This order will also ensure that only licensed drivers over the age of 16 are operating motor vehicles on Rattlesnake Road during times of logging operations.

"Public safety is our number one priority," said Michael Green, acting Tahoe National Forest Supervisor. "Off-Highway vehicles are already restricted on this section of road. This Closure Order reiterates our desire to only allow street-legal vehicles, with licensed drivers, alongside large logging trucks on a winding, steep, mountain road."

Recommended Stories For You

This Order is effective from July 16, 2018 through Dec. 31, 2018. A violation of this prohibition is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for not more than six months, or both.

Questions and comments can be directed to: Temoc Rios, Tahoe National Forest Public Services Staff Officer District Ranger, American River Ranger District, 530-367-2224.

For more information about the Tahoe National Forest, go to http://www.fs.usda.gov/tahoe.

Source: U.S. Forest Service.