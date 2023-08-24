Join Sierra Harvest for a tour at Richards Regenerative Grass Fed Beef Ranch in Oregon House, CA. Richards Regenerative is a cattle ranch on 6,600 acres. By working with CSU, Chico, they have been able to test cover crops and native plants on pastures throughout their ranch. They have strengthened the land and improved the quality of life for cattle grazing on it by focusing on topsoil regeneration, increasing biodiversity, and improving the water cycle. Richards Regenerative animals are never fed grain, corn products, or given antibiotics or growth hormones. Their methods are an example of how regenerative agriculture can increase yield and produce higher quality, more delicious products.
Sierra Harvest Farm Tours are family-friendly events that give participants a chance to see where their food is coming from. Tickets are $10 per person and kids under 12 are free.