‘Pure Americana heart and soul:’ Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash play at the Center for the Arts

The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome The Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash to the Marisa Funk Theater on Friday, Aug. 26 with support from Robby James and the Streets of Bakersfield. Described by Rolling Stone as “pure Americana heart and soul”, The Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash are the voice and vision of songwriter Mark Stuart. Since forming the band in San Diego in 1995, he has performed with most every major artist in the country and Americana music community. Stuart was personally given permission to use the band’s name by Johnny Cash himself and was also honored by the “Man in Black” with an invitation to record songs at Cash’s own home in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Two other iconic music legends, Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard, were also early believers who were instrumental in helping Stuart get his start.

Whether performing in front of thousands at a festival in the US or Europe, or playing all night in a Texas dance hall, for Stuart it’s all about respect. “The Bastard Sons never were, and never will be, a Johnny Cash tribute band.” It’s always been about honoring the musical ideals of our heroes, and paying respect to the originality, integrity, and independence that made those artists who they are. Our goal was always to find our own road, and to continue to keep the sounds and traditions of American Roots Music alive.

The Bastard Sons have opened for Merle Haggard, and Willie Nelson at his annual 4th of July concert, and shared the stage with such notables as Buck Owens, John Hiatt, Lucinda Williams, George Jones, and Steve Earle.

With the release of their critically acclaimed debut album Walk Alone in 1999, The Bastard Sons quickly proved they were no novelty act. With strong songwriting and great musicianship, the Sons’ quickly jumped to the forefront of the growing alternative country music scene. No stranger to the road, their constant touring and hard work have built the band a loyal grassroots following both in the States and overseas. The Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash have released six outstanding albums:

Walk Alone, Distance Between, Mile Markers, Bend in the Road, New Old Story, and their latest, Texicali Troubadour, currently out on Randm Records.

Don’t miss this night of pure Americana heart and soul with The Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash at The Center for the Arts on Aug. 26 and opening support from Robby James and the Streets of Bakersfield.

Source: The Center for the Arts

Know & Go WHAT: The Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash WHERE: The Center for the Arts Marisa Funk Theater | 314 West Main St., Grass Valley WHEN: Friday, Aug. 26 | Doors 6 p.m. Show 7 p.m. TICKETS: $30-45 | thecenterforthearts.org MORE INFO: https://thecenterforthearts.org/event/the-bastard-sons-of-johnny-cash/ or (530) 274-8384