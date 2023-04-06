Now in its 33rd year, The Nevada City Psychic Fair returns to Miners Foundry Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a press release.
The Nevada City Psychic Fair is a gathering of metaphysicians, alternative medicine practitioners and intuitives, acupuncturists, massage therapists, astrologers, energy workers, fortune tellers, herbalists, alchemists and more, the release states.
For those interested in a tangible memento to take home with them, the Psychic Fair also features artisan jewelry, garments, accessories, natural skincare products, gem essences, crystals, and more, the release states.
Tibetan monks visiting the Yuba River have called the area a “triple karmic vortex” and the fair’s producers also cite the county’s high concentration of metaphysicians as one reason for the longstanding Nevada County tradition, according to the release.
“Faith Harvard taught lots of spiritual classes before these things became more mainstream,” said event producer Marza Miller in the release. “She started The Church of the Essence and Judy Philips jumped in with her massage school (the now defunct Phillips School of Massage) and they wanted to have a space for all the metaphysical people, of which there is a high number in this county, to have a place to do their practice and they wanted to support the Miners Foundry too.”
That mission is going strong as the Psychic Fair, once again under Miller’s stewardship, returns as a benefit for the Miners Foundry, the release states. Each year an average of between 500 to 1,000 people come and see what Miller calls “a smorgasbord of alternative health and pretty jewelry,” with all proceeds benefiting the foundry, according to the release.
But philanthropy isn’t the only reason to visit. “All these disciplines under one roof is a unique opportunity to have a lot of experiences all at once,” Miller said.
This year attendees will have the opportunity to hear from well-known Medium Vickie Gay, the release states, and a variety of vendors will hold short workshops throughout the weekend. Patrons can also sign up for short readings and other hands on experiences.
Miller knows the Psychic Fair has its share of skeptics, but encourages everyone to come down and see what their ‘third eye’ can see.
“A lot of people have an adversity to [metaphysics], calling it ‘black magic’, but every human being has extra-sensory perception,” Miller said in the release. “Some people are just more attuned. Even if there is a naivete attitude, you can come and learn, walk through it and find somebody you like and start a conversation. We live in a metaphysical club that is alive and well and this is a gathering place to come and celebrate life.”
Food by Cosmic Roots will be available for purchase as well as treats from the Miners Foundry kitchen, the release states.
KNOW & GO WHO: Miners Foundry WHAT: The Nevada City Psychic Fair WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring St., Nevada City, CA WHEN: Saturday, April 8, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 9, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. MORE INFO: Tickets are $5. Available online, by phone at Call (530) 265-5040 or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office: Tuesday – Friday | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.