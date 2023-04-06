Now in its 33rd year, The Nevada City Psychic Fair returns to Miners Foundry Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a press release.

The Nevada City Psychic Fair is a gathering of metaphysicians, alternative medicine practitioners and intuitives, acupuncturists, massage therapists, astrologers, energy workers, fortune tellers, herbalists, alchemists and more, the release states.

For more information, visit www.minersfoundry.org.