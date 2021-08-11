Proxima Parada to perform live at Courtyard Suites in Grass Valley

Grass Valley Courtyard Suites will be hosting their first-ever live music event featuring the band Proxima Parada, who are passing through town on their way to a big show in Oregon. The concert is happening the night of Wednesday, Aug. 18. Fans old and new are welcome for a night of live music.

Grass Valley Brewing Co. will be pouring their craft brew while you wait for your Arepa to be assembled by La Guaira Bistro with their Venezuelan flavor.

Check Proxima Parada out on Spotify, YouTube, Pandora and then your next stop should most certainly be to reserve your tickets for the live event.

Find tickets @gvcourtyardsuites.com or Eventbrite.com.Tickets are $20 pre-show and $30 at the door.

Show is from 7 to 10 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Feel free to bring a blanket to sit on the lawn.

Source: Grass Valley Courtyard Suites